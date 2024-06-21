 US 'incredibly' concerned by Vladimir Putin threat to send North Korea weapons | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US 'incredibly' concerned by Vladimir Putin threat to send North Korea weapons

AFP |
Jun 21, 2024 12:47 AM IST

"It is incredibly concerning," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, following Putin's remarks in Vietnam.

The United States expressed deep concern Thursday over Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to supply North Korea with weapons, warning such a move could destabilize the Korean peninsula.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shaking hands after a signing ceremony(AFP)
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shaking hands after a signing ceremony(AFP)

"It is incredibly concerning," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters, following Putin's remarks in Vietnam that he "does not rule out" shipments to Pyongyang.

“It would destabilize the Korean peninsula, potentially, depending on the type of weapons, and might violate UN Security Council resolutions that Russia itself has supported.”

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US 'incredibly' concerned by Vladimir Putin threat to send North Korea weapons
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On