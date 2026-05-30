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US-Iran news LIVE: US says any deal would be good, claims 'obligation' to crush Tehran's nuclear dreams

By Shivam Pratap Singh
May 30, 2026 07:15:36 am IST

US-Iran news LIVE: US secretary of defence Pete Hegseth said on Friday that the US has a “global obligation” to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore.

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US-Iran news LIVE: US President Donald Trump has made no public announcement on the decision taken on the peace deal with Iran.(REUTERS File)

US-Iran news LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would soon decide on a proposed deal to extend the ceasefire with Iran, though the two countries still appeared to differ on significant issues that have been central to the conflict. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 30 May 2026 07:13:11 am

    US-Iran news LIVE: Hegseth says any deal would be good, claims 'obligation' to crush Tehran's nuclear dreams

    US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said on Friday that the United States has a “global obligation” to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore.

    “We still have global obligations to ensure that, say, Iran doesn’t get a nuclear weapon,” Hegseth said during remarks at the annual defence summit, which brings together senior security officials from across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

  • Sat, 30 May 2026 07:09:06 am

    US-Iran news LIVE: Israel says it shot down several projectiles fired from Lebanon

    The Israeli military has said that it shot down several projectiles fired from Lebanon towards Israel.

    One other projectile fell in the Kfar Vardit area in northern Israel, with “no casualties”, according to the military.

  • Sat, 30 May 2026 07:00:53 am

    US-Iran news LIVE: Hegseth says ‘era of US subsidising wealthy nations is over’

    US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth has said the “era of US subsidising wealthy nations is over”.

    Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, Hegseth said that “a Pacific dominated by any hegemony would unravel” the regional balance of power, and he emphasised that the US remains committed to maintaining a free and open Asia Pacific region – an issue that has emerged as the US’s war on Iran has dominated Washington’s focus for months.

    Hegseth also warned that “no state, including China, can impose hegemony and hold security of our nation and allies”.

  • Sat, 30 May 2026 06:48:44 am

    US-Iran news LIVE: Air raid sirens in northern Israel

    The Israeli military said that air attack sirens have been activated across several locations in northern Israel, Al Jazeera reported.

  • Sat, 30 May 2026 06:43:31 am

    US-Iran news LIVE: US sanctions Iranian buyers of military technology

    The United States announced Friday that it is "dismantling a sophisticated Iranian network" used to obtain sensitive military technology.

    The network "impersonated and defrauded" dozens of American technology companies out of millions of dollars to "acquire advanced equipment -- including spectrum analyzers and security detection devices -- for Iran's defense sector," State Department Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

    The statement did not name the technology companies who were lured into doing business through fake websites that "mimicked real American companies, using intermediaries in Dubai to receive shipments, and then smuggling the technology into Iran in violation of US sanctions."

    The network was led by Iran-based Ali Majd Sepehr, the State Department spokesman said.

    On Thursday, the State Department announced a $15 million reward for any information "leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its various branches."

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