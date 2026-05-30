US-Iran news LIVE: US says any deal would be good, claims 'obligation' to crush Tehran's nuclear dreams
US-Iran news LIVE: US secretary of defence Pete Hegseth said on Friday that the US has a “global obligation” to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore.
US-Iran news LIVE: US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would soon decide on a proposed deal to extend the ceasefire with Iran, though the two countries still appeared to differ on significant issues that have been central to the conflict. ...Read More
Trump said on Friday morning that he would meet in a secure White House room to make a "final determination" on the proposal, which would extend an early-April truce for another 60 days, giving negotiators time to forge a permanent end to the war.
A White House official said the meeting in the Situation Room lasted about two hours, but did not address whether Trump had made a decision.
"President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his redlines. Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon," the official was quoted by multiple news outlets as saying.
Iran says deal close, Trump adds caveat
A senior Iranian source told Reuters an agreement was close but had not yet been approved.
However, Trump also said Iran would have to end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and dismantle its capacity to make a nuclear weapon - two conditions that Tehran has not agreed to.
"Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions," Trump said, adding that nuclear material would be "unearthed" by the US.
Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, citing sources, said Trump's comments were an "attempt to portray a fabricated victory."
The senior Iranian source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the potential deal does not include any nuclear-related issues, while Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on state TV that the management of the strait must be decided by Iran and Oman.
What's in the deal?
Fars said the strait would be reopened under Tehran's conditions after the US lifts its blockade on Iranian ships.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US blockade would be lifted gradually if it were to occur.
Fars reported that there was agreement to release $12 billion in Iran's frozen assets.
Trump said no money would be exchanged "until further notice" - a possible reference to Iran's demands for toll payments in the strait, war damage reparations or a release of frozen Iranian assets.
Oil prices fell, and stocks rose on Friday amid news of a potential deal.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 30 May 2026 07:13:11 am
US-Iran news LIVE: Hegseth says any deal would be good, claims 'obligation' to crush Tehran's nuclear dreams
US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth said on Friday that the United States has a “global obligation” to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore.
“We still have global obligations to ensure that, say, Iran doesn’t get a nuclear weapon,” Hegseth said during remarks at the annual defence summit, which brings together senior security officials from across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.
- Sat, 30 May 2026 07:09:06 am
US-Iran news LIVE: Israel says it shot down several projectiles fired from Lebanon
The Israeli military has said that it shot down several projectiles fired from Lebanon towards Israel.
One other projectile fell in the Kfar Vardit area in northern Israel, with “no casualties”, according to the military.
- Sat, 30 May 2026 07:00:53 am
US-Iran news LIVE: Hegseth says ‘era of US subsidising wealthy nations is over’
US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth has said the “era of US subsidising wealthy nations is over”.
Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, Hegseth said that “a Pacific dominated by any hegemony would unravel” the regional balance of power, and he emphasised that the US remains committed to maintaining a free and open Asia Pacific region – an issue that has emerged as the US’s war on Iran has dominated Washington’s focus for months.
Hegseth also warned that “no state, including China, can impose hegemony and hold security of our nation and allies”.
- Sat, 30 May 2026 06:48:44 am
US-Iran news LIVE: Air raid sirens in northern Israel
The Israeli military said that air attack sirens have been activated across several locations in northern Israel, Al Jazeera reported.
- Sat, 30 May 2026 06:43:31 am
US-Iran news LIVE: US sanctions Iranian buyers of military technology
The United States announced Friday that it is "dismantling a sophisticated Iranian network" used to obtain sensitive military technology.
The network "impersonated and defrauded" dozens of American technology companies out of millions of dollars to "acquire advanced equipment -- including spectrum analyzers and security detection devices -- for Iran's defense sector," State Department Tommy Pigott said in a statement.
The statement did not name the technology companies who were lured into doing business through fake websites that "mimicked real American companies, using intermediaries in Dubai to receive shipments, and then smuggling the technology into Iran in violation of US sanctions."
The network was led by Iran-based Ali Majd Sepehr, the State Department spokesman said.
On Thursday, the State Department announced a $15 million reward for any information "leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its various branches."