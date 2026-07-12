US-Iran news LIVE: US hits 140 Iran targets in fresh wave; Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and UAE attacked
US-Iran news LIVE: The US carried out its third round of strikes on Iran this week, targeting facilities linked to Tehran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Gulf.
US-Iran news LIVE: The conflict between the United States and Iran escalated sharply on Sunday as Washington launched a fresh round of strikes targeting Iran’s coastal energy infrastructure, while Tehran announced the closure of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz “until further notice”. ...Read More
The developments came amid rising tensions in the Gulf after Iran stopped a cargo vessel in the strait and the US blamed Tehran for an attack on a commercial ship near Oman, further dimming prospects for renewed diplomatic talks.
US launches third round of strikes
The US carried out its third round of strikes on Iran this week, targeting facilities linked to Tehran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Gulf.
According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), President Donald Trump ordered the strikes after Iranian forces allegedly attacked a Cyprus-flagged container ship. Iranian state media reported explosions across several locations along the country's southern coastline, including the energy and petrochemical hubs of Bushehr and Asalouyeh.
Blasts were also reported in the port cities of Bandar Abbas and Bandar-e Dayyer, as well as Sirik, a coastal area near the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran declares Hormuz Strait closed
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed and said no vessels would be allowed to pass through until what it described as foreign interference comes to an end.
According to state-run IRIB News, the IRGC said it intercepted a cargo vessel after firing a warning shot when the ship attempted to transit the waterway on Saturday despite being instructed not to do so.
Ship crew abandons vessel off Oman
The latest escalation followed an incident involving a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said the crew of the damaged ship had abandoned the vessel after it suffered serious damage.
"UKMTO has been informed by military authorities and the CSO of the vessel that the crew have abandoned the vessel and are currently embarked in a lifeboat," it said of the incident that took place around 17 kilometres (10 miles) east of Oman.
US Central Command said the ship sustained significant damage, leaving it unable to continue its voyage. It also said one civilian crew member remains missing.
Earlier, Iran had stated that it stopped a ship in the Strait of Hormuz after it allegedly ignored repeated instructions to follow an approved transit route.
UAE responds to missile threat
As tensions spread across the Gulf region, the United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems had been activated in response to a missile threat.
The UAE defence ministry said on Sunday that its air defence network was responding to the situation, underscoring concerns that the confrontation could widen beyond the immediate US-Iran theatre.
Trump issues warning
The escalation comes days after Trump intensified his rhetoric against Tehran.
On Friday, he warned Iran that the US would respond forcefully if any threat against him materialised, saying he would shower the country with “1000 Missiles” if it acted on threats to kill the US president, “in this case, ME!”
The Trump administration has also demanded that Iran publicly guarantee safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and commit to refraining from attacks on civilian shipping. Senior US officials warned that Tehran would face consequences if it failed to provide such assurances.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 12, 2026 10:17 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: CENTCOM says over 300 Iranian targets hit in three nights of strikes
US-Iran news LIVE: US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it has completed a third round of strikes against Iran this week, targeting military assets linked to attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
According to CENTCOM, US forces struck around 140 Iranian military targets during the latest operation using precision-guided munitions launched from fighter aircraft, drones and naval vessels. The targets included missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks and coastal surveillance positions.
CENTCOM said that across three nights of operations, more than 300 targets have been hit at the direction of President Donald Trump with the aim of reducing Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the strategic waterway.
- Jul 12, 2026 10:10 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: IRGC claims attack on US military support facilities in Oman, shares video
US-Iran news LIVE: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had carried out strikes on logistical support centres and refuelling platforms used by US aircraft carrier ships at the Port of Duqm in Oman.
The claim comes as fighting between Iran and the United States intensifies, with both sides reporting attacks on military assets and strategic infrastructure across the region.
- Jul 12, 2026 09:48 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: IRGC claims strike on support facilities for US carrier operations in Oman
US-Iran news LIVE: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted logistical support centres and refuelling platforms used by US aircraft carrier ships at the Port of Duqm in Oman, reported Reuters.
- Jul 12, 2026 09:30 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: US says it struck around 140 Iranian military targets in latest wave of attacks
US-Iran news LIVE: US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces completed a third round of strikes against Iran this week, targeting approximately 140 military sites across the country.
In a statement posted on X late Saturday, CENTCOM said the attacks targeted a wide range of military assets, including missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance positions.
- Jul 12, 2026 09:20 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: Explosions reported across southern Iran after fresh US strikes
US-Iran news LIVE: Multiple explosions were reported across southern Iran on Sunday after the United States announced a new round of strikes targeting the country's ability to control the Strait of Hormuz.
According to Iranian media reports, residents in the Bushehr province cities of Asalouyeh and Bandar Dayyer heard several explosions shortly before the US announcement. The exact locations of the blasts were not immediately clear, reported Iranian state media.
Iran's state broadcaster later reported three explosions in Bandar Abbas and another three in the coastal city of Sirik, both located in Hormozgan province. Residents in Minab and Jask also reported hearing multiple blasts along the Hormozgan coastline.
In southeastern Iran, an explosion was reported near Konarak, with the blast heard in nearby Chabahar, according to a correspondent for Iran's state broadcaster.
The reports came after US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had launched fresh strikes on the orders of President Donald Trump, escalating tensions despite Iran's warning against military action linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
- Jul 12, 2026 09:12 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge after father's killing
US-Iran news LIVE: Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, son and successor of Iran's Supreme Leader, on Saturday called for retaliation following the killing of his father.
“It is our certain and undeniable duty that this revenge be carried out,” Mojtaba Khamenei said in a post on X, signalling Tehran's intent to respond as tensions in the region continue to escalate.
- Jul 12, 2026 09:07 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: Hegseth says Tehran 'made a poor choice'
US-Iran news LIVE: A little over an hour after Iran's latest move in the Strait of Hormuz, the United States announced a new round of military strikes against the country, marking a further escalation in the conflict.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the action in a post on social media, writing: "Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay." The strikes come amid growing tensions between Washington and Tehran following attacks on commercial shipping and renewed threats over the strategic waterway.