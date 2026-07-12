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US-Iran news LIVE: US hits 140 Iran targets in fresh wave; Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and UAE attacked

By Priyanshu Priya
Jul 12, 2026 10:18 am IST

US-Iran news LIVE: The US carried out its third round of strikes on Iran this week, targeting facilities linked to Tehran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Gulf.

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US-Iran news LIVE: Trump orders fresh strikes as Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again

US-Iran news LIVE: The conflict between the United States and Iran escalated sharply on Sunday as Washington launched a fresh round of strikes targeting Iran’s coastal energy infrastructure, while Tehran announced the closure of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz “until further notice”. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 12, 2026 10:17 am IST

    US-Iran news LIVE: CENTCOM says over 300 Iranian targets hit in three nights of strikes

    US-Iran news LIVE: US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it has completed a third round of strikes against Iran this week, targeting military assets linked to attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

    According to CENTCOM, US forces struck around 140 Iranian military targets during the latest operation using precision-guided munitions launched from fighter aircraft, drones and naval vessels. The targets included missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks and coastal surveillance positions.

    CENTCOM said that across three nights of operations, more than 300 targets have been hit at the direction of President Donald Trump with the aim of reducing Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the strategic waterway.

  • Jul 12, 2026 10:10 am IST

    US-Iran news LIVE: IRGC claims attack on US military support facilities in Oman, shares video

    US-Iran news LIVE: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had carried out strikes on logistical support centres and refuelling platforms used by US aircraft carrier ships at the Port of Duqm in Oman.

    The claim comes as fighting between Iran and the United States intensifies, with both sides reporting attacks on military assets and strategic infrastructure across the region.

  • Jul 12, 2026 09:48 am IST

    US-Iran news LIVE: IRGC claims strike on support facilities for US carrier operations in Oman

    US-Iran news LIVE: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had targeted logistical support centres and refuelling platforms used by US aircraft carrier ships at the Port of Duqm in Oman, reported Reuters.

  • Jul 12, 2026 09:30 am IST

    US-Iran news LIVE: US says it struck around 140 Iranian military targets in latest wave of attacks

    US-Iran news LIVE: US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces completed a third round of strikes against Iran this week, targeting approximately 140 military sites across the country.

    In a statement posted on X late Saturday, CENTCOM said the attacks targeted a wide range of military assets, including missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance positions.

  • Jul 12, 2026 09:20 am IST

    US-Iran news LIVE: Explosions reported across southern Iran after fresh US strikes

    US-Iran news LIVE: Multiple explosions were reported across southern Iran on Sunday after the United States announced a new round of strikes targeting the country's ability to control the Strait of Hormuz.

    According to Iranian media reports, residents in the Bushehr province cities of Asalouyeh and Bandar Dayyer heard several explosions shortly before the US announcement. The exact locations of the blasts were not immediately clear, reported Iranian state media.

    Iran's state broadcaster later reported three explosions in Bandar Abbas and another three in the coastal city of Sirik, both located in Hormozgan province. Residents in Minab and Jask also reported hearing multiple blasts along the Hormozgan coastline.

    In southeastern Iran, an explosion was reported near Konarak, with the blast heard in nearby Chabahar, according to a correspondent for Iran's state broadcaster.

    The reports came after US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had launched fresh strikes on the orders of President Donald Trump, escalating tensions despite Iran's warning against military action linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

  • Jul 12, 2026 09:12 am IST

    US-Iran news LIVE: Mojtaba Khamenei vows revenge after father's killing

    US-Iran news LIVE: Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, son and successor of Iran's Supreme Leader, on Saturday called for retaliation following the killing of his father.

    “It is our certain and undeniable duty that this revenge be carried out,” Mojtaba Khamenei said in a post on X, signalling Tehran's intent to respond as tensions in the region continue to escalate.

  • Jul 12, 2026 09:07 am IST

    US-Iran news LIVE: Hegseth says Tehran 'made a poor choice'

    US-Iran news LIVE: A little over an hour after Iran's latest move in the Strait of Hormuz, the United States announced a new round of military strikes against the country, marking a further escalation in the conflict.

    US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the action in a post on social media, writing: "Iran made a poor choice. Now they pay." The strikes come amid growing tensions between Washington and Tehran following attacks on commercial shipping and renewed threats over the strategic waterway.

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