US-Iran news LIVE: US hits 140 Iran targets in fresh wave; Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and UAE attacked

US-Iran news LIVE: The conflict between the United States and Iran escalated sharply on Sunday as Washington launched a fresh round of strikes targeting Iran’s coastal energy infrastructure, while Tehran announced the closure of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz “until further notice”. ...Read More

The developments came amid rising tensions in the Gulf after Iran stopped a cargo vessel in the strait and the US blamed Tehran for an attack on a commercial ship near Oman, further dimming prospects for renewed diplomatic talks.

US launches third round of strikes

The US carried out its third round of strikes on Iran this week, targeting facilities linked to Tehran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Gulf.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), President Donald Trump ordered the strikes after Iranian forces allegedly attacked a Cyprus-flagged container ship. Iranian state media reported explosions across several locations along the country's southern coastline, including the energy and petrochemical hubs of Bushehr and Asalouyeh.

Blasts were also reported in the port cities of Bandar Abbas and Bandar-e Dayyer, as well as Sirik, a coastal area near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran declares Hormuz Strait closed

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed and said no vessels would be allowed to pass through until what it described as foreign interference comes to an end.

According to state-run IRIB News, the IRGC said it intercepted a cargo vessel after firing a warning shot when the ship attempted to transit the waterway on Saturday despite being instructed not to do so.

Ship crew abandons vessel off Oman

The latest escalation followed an incident involving a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said the crew of the damaged ship had abandoned the vessel after it suffered serious damage.

"UKMTO has been informed by military authorities and the CSO of the vessel that the crew have abandoned the vessel and are currently embarked in a lifeboat," it said of the incident that took place around 17 kilometres (10 miles) east of Oman.

US Central Command said the ship sustained significant damage, leaving it unable to continue its voyage. It also said one civilian crew member remains missing.

Earlier, Iran had stated that it stopped a ship in the Strait of Hormuz after it allegedly ignored repeated instructions to follow an approved transit route.

UAE responds to missile threat

As tensions spread across the Gulf region, the United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems had been activated in response to a missile threat.

The UAE defence ministry said on Sunday that its air defence network was responding to the situation, underscoring concerns that the confrontation could widen beyond the immediate US-Iran theatre.

Trump issues warning

The escalation comes days after Trump intensified his rhetoric against Tehran.

On Friday, he warned Iran that the US would respond forcefully if any threat against him materialised, saying he would shower the country with “1000 Missiles” if it acted on threats to kill the US president, “in this case, ME!”

The Trump administration has also demanded that Iran publicly guarantee safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and commit to refraining from attacks on civilian shipping. Senior US officials warned that Tehran would face consequences if it failed to provide such assurances.