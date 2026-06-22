High-level panel for final deal, Lebanon truce, Hormuz safety: Takeaways from Round 1 of US-Iran talks

The first round of high-level talks between the United States and Iran under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concluded in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with mediators Qatar and Pakistan outlining a series of measures aimed at advancing negotiations and reducing regional tensions.

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman.(REUTERS)

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In a joint statement issued after the Lake Lucerne Summit, the two mediating countries said the discussions were held in a "positive and constructive atmosphere" and resulted in several decisions that will shape the next phase of the process.

High-level committee to oversee negotiations

Among the key outcomes was the establishment of a High Level Committee that will provide political oversight of the mediation effort.

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Under the agreed framework, chief negotiators will report regularly to the committee and head working groups dealing with nuclear issues, sanctions, monitoring mechanisms and dispute resolution. The committee has also approved a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days.

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{{^usCountry}} The decision clears the way for immediate technical-level discussions, which are scheduled to continue throughout the week in Switzerland. Direct communication line for Strait of Hormuz {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The decision clears the way for immediate technical-level discussions, which are scheduled to continue throughout the week in Switzerland. Direct communication line for Strait of Hormuz {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The parties also agreed to create a communication channel to prevent incidents and misunderstandings during the negotiation period specified in the MoU. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The parties also agreed to create a communication channel to prevent incidents and misunderstandings during the negotiation period specified in the MoU. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the statement, the mechanism is intended to help ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping routes. Lebanon de-confliction mechanism {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the statement, the mechanism is intended to help ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping routes. Lebanon de-confliction mechanism {{/usCountry}}

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Another significant outcome was the decision to establish a de-confliction cell involving the parties and the Lebanese Republic, with Qatar and Pakistan acting as facilitators.

The mechanism is intended to ensure adherence to the termination of military operations in Lebanon as outlined in the MoU.

Technical talks to continue

While the summit concluded the first round of high-level discussions, negotiations are set to continue. The statement said technical talks on all issues will remain underway at the Burgenstock resort for the rest of the week.

Qatar and Pakistan said they would continue working to maintain a constructive atmosphere for dialogue and expressed appreciation to both the United States and Iran for their commitment to diplomacy and a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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