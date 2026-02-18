US Iran tensions live updates: US deploys over 50 fighter jets near Iran, says report

Live

Despite progress in the talks between the US and Iran, tensions continue to linger.

US Iran tensions live updates: Amid the tensions between the US and Iran, the US military has moved over 50 fighter jets to the Middle East. As per reports, this development comes just as both sides concluded their nuclear talks in Geneva. As per officials from the US and Iran, the talks in Geneva showed "progress". However, the tensions continue to linger as Washington works towards making ensure Iran does not develop a nuclear weapon. US' red line - a nuclear weapon for Iran Since the start of the tensions and the 12-day war with Israel, the US has stated it does not want to see Iran develop a nuclear weapon. Amid the recent tensions, triggered by the Iranian regime's violent crackdown on protestors, Washington continues to remain adamant on this "red line." Speaking to FOX News, US Vice President JD Vance stated that while the talks are ongoing, Iran seems unwilling to adhere to Trump's "red line." "In some ways it went well, they agreed to meet afterwards, but in other ways it was very clear that the President has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through," Vance told FOX News, adding that the US' main goal is to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

