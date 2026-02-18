US Iran tensions live updates: US deploys over 50 fighter jets near Iran, says report
US' red line - a nuclear weapon for Iran
Since the start of the tensions and the 12-day war with Israel, the US has stated it does not want to see Iran develop a nuclear weapon. Amid the recent tensions, triggered by the Iranian regime's violent crackdown on protestors, Washington continues to remain adamant on this “red line.”
“In some ways it went well, they agreed to meet afterwards, but in other ways it was very clear that the President has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through,” Vance told FOX News, adding that the US' main goal is to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
US Iran tensions live updates: Iran announces temporary closure of Strait of Hormuz
US Iran tensions live updates: Iran has announced the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday for live fire drills. This announcement comes in a rare show of force as its negotiators held another round of indirect talks with the United States over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme in Geneva.
This is the first time Iran announced the closure of the key international waterway, through which 20% of the world’s oil passes, since the US began threatening and rushing military assets to the Middle East.
US Iran tensions live updates: JD Vance warns Iran of ‘red lines’
“In some ways it went well, they agreed to meet afterwards, but in other ways it was very clear that the President has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through,” Vance told FOX News, adding that the US' main goal is to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.
“Our primary interest here is we don’t want Iran to get a nuclear weapon. We don’t want nuclear proliferation. If Iran gets a nuclear weapon, there are a lot of other regimes, some friendly, some not so friendly, who would get nuclear weapons after them. That would be a disaster for the American people,” he added.
US Iran tensions live updates: Over 50 fighter jets sent to the Middle East by US
US Iran tensions live updates: The US military has moved more fighter jets to the Middle East. Citing open source flight radar data and a US. official, Axios reported that more than 50 F-35, F-22 and F-16 fighter jets have moved to the region in the last 24 hours.
This deployment of fighter jets comes days after US President Donald Trump sent a second aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R Ford, to the Middle East.