US-Iran war highlights: Iran says Lebanon ‘key’ for ceasefire; Israel says will continue to attack it
US Iran war highlights: The US and Iran agreed to a truce less than an hour before Trump’s deadline to strike Iran was due to end. As part of the agreement, Tehran agreed to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz for a limited period.
US Iran war highlights: Maria Zakharova, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, said the US and Israel carried out “a one-track aggressive unprovoked attack” on Iran, which resulted in a “crushing defeat”. Meanwhile, India’s external affairs ministry said in a statement that New Delhi welcomes the ceasefire agreement. ...Read More
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The United States and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, less than an hour before Trump’s deadline to strike Iran was due to end. As part of the agreement, Tehran agreed to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz for a limited period.
The White House said Israel had also agreed to the ceasefire. The last-minute deal came after Trump said he had spoken to Pakistan’s leadership, who had called for a pause in hostilities.
India welcomes US-Iran ceasefire
India on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that the temporary truce would pave the way for lasting peace in West Asia.
In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said it has consistently advocated for de-escalation, stressing that “dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict.”
Talks to begin Friday in Islamabad
Iran described the ceasefire as a success and said it would hold talks with Washington starting Friday in Pakistan, as part of efforts to end the conflict.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who acted as a mediator, said Islamabad would host delegations from both countries for negotiations aimed at reaching a "conclusive agreement."
Iran's supreme leader says ‘not the end of war’
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered all military units to stop firing after Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire with the US, while indicating that the conflict may continue.
In a statement aired on state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Khamenei said: “This is not the end of the war but all military branches should follow the Supreme Leader's order and cease their fire.”
Israel is still attacking Iran, military official says
A military official said early Wednesday that Israel was continuing its attacks on Iran.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as per regulations, made the statement shortly after the White House said Israel had agreed to the terms of the two-week US-Iran ceasefire agreement.
Iraq's Islamic Resistance says suspending operations for two weeks
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Iran-backed armed groups, said it would halt its operations in Iraq and other areas for two weeks, according to a statement issued on Wednesday. The move follows the announcement of a two-week pause in hostilities between the United States and Iran.
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- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 06:46:34 am
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- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 05:28:26 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: Lebanon clouds Iran-US ceasefire ahead of talks: Is it included or not? Explained
US Iran war LIVE updates: After well over a month of continuous fighting between Iran and the United States, backed by Israel, both the sides reached to a temporary two-week ceasefire on Tuesday until they worked out the details of a sustainable peace plan over negotiations to be held in Pakistan later this week. All seemed well for a few hours until the attacks continued on Wednesday and the ceasefire lived a short life.
Just hours after the ceasefire was announced and a sense of relief started to settle in among the people in the conflict zone, it turned into panic as Israel caught Lebanon unawares and launched one of the war's biggest offensives. It struck several residential and commercial areas in and around Beirut killing at least 182 people, according to Lebanon.
Israel, in its defence, said that it was targeting Hezbollah. However, the attack did not sit well with Iran which, in turn, decided to close down the Strait of Hormuz again. Click here to read more.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 04:45:07 am
Iran war LIVE updates:US Israeli strikes kill Al Jazeera correspondent, 2 Lebanese journalists
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israeli strikes on Wednesday killed an Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza, according to the network and local health officials, along with two Lebanese journalists in Lebanon, the Committee to Protect Journalists and one of their network.
Mohammed Wishah was killed in a drone strike in western Gaza City. The Israeli military’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said on X that Wishah was affiliated with Hamas, reposting a 2024 message that described him as a “prominent commander” in its military wing, among other roles. (AP)
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:59:41 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: Macron expresses solidarity with Lebanon after Israeli strikes
US Iran war LIVE updates: French President Emmanuel Macron said that he spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and expressed France's solidarity with Lebanon over recent Israeli attacks.
“I expressed France’s full solidarity in the face of the indiscriminate strikes carried out by Israel in Lebanon today, which resulted in a very high number of civilian casualties. We condemn these strikes in the strongest possible terms,” Macron wrote on X.
“They pose a direct threat to the sustainability of the ceasefire that has just been reached. Lebanon must be fully covered by it. I reiterated the need to preserve Lebanon’s territorial integrity and France’s determination to support the efforts of the Lebanese authorities to uphold the country’s sovereignty and implement the Hezbollah disarmament plan,” he added.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 03:30:41 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: Dollar erases 2026 gains as Iran ceasefire saps haven demand
US Iran war LIVE updates: The dollar slumped, wiping out its gains for the year, after a ceasefire between Iran and the US sent oil prices tumbling and unwound one of the conflict’s most prominent haven trades.
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index weakened 0.8% on Wednesday, its worst day since January, as a relief rally swept through global markets. Stocks gained and the greenback fell against all 16 major peers — with the euro, pound and yen at one point posting 1% gains or more.
News of the two-week pause in fighting late Tuesday sent energy prices lower as Tehran pledged to reopen a critical pathway for global oil trade, sapping demand for the dollar as investors flocked to riskier markets. The initial moves, though, faded — particularly in the Treasury market — after a top Iranian official cast doubt on the agreement’s durability. (Bloomberg)
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:59:36 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: France tells US, Iran that ceasefire must include Lebanon
US Iran war LIVE updates: French President Emmanuel Macron said after Iran-US ceasefire that he told both of them that the arrangement should include Lebanon.
"I spoke today with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, as well as with U.S. President Donald Trump.
I told both of them that their decision to accept a ceasefire was the best possible one.
I expressed my hope that the ceasefire will be fully respected by each of the belligerents, across all areas of confrontation, including in Lebanon. This is a necessary condition for the ceasefire to be credible and lasting.
It must open the way to comprehensive negotiations capable of ensuring security for all in the Middle East," Macron wrote on X.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 02:41:29 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: Netanyahu says Israel ready to 'return to battle at any moment' against Iran
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel remains prepared to confront Iran if necessary, despite a truce reached between the United States and Iran.
"Let me be clear: We still have objectives to complete, and we will achieve them -- either through agreement or through renewed fighting," Netanyahu said in a televised statement.
"We are prepared to return to combat at any moment required. Our finger remains on the trigger. This is not the end of the campaign, but a step along the way to achieving all our objectives."
"Iran enters this pause battered, weaker than ever." (AFP)
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:48:07 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran president says Lebanon truce a key condition for ending war
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said a ceasefire in Lebanon is a key condition in the Islamic Republic’s 10-point plan to end the war in West Asia, reported ISNA on Wednesday.
In a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Pezeshkian said Tehran's "acceptance of the ceasefire is a clear sign of Iran's responsibility and serious will to resolve conflicts through diplomacy", the agency reported.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:18:53 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: JD Vance says Israel has agreed to check itself in Lebanon
US Iran war LIVE updates: US Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that Israel has agreed to check itself in Lebanon. He also said that Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire that US and Iran agreed to on Tuesday.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:15:54 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: JD Vance says US did not agree on including Lebanon in ceasefire
US Iran war LIVE updates: United States Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that while Tehran's negotiators thought that Lebanon was included in the US-Iran ceasefire agreed to on Tuesday, the American side had not agreed to that.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 01:13:47 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: JD Vance says Trump has options to ‘go back to war’
US Iran war LIVE updates: United States Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday (local time) that Iran should take next step or President Trump has options to go back to war.
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 12:45:33 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran says passage through Strait of Hormuz to be done in coordination with Revolutionary Guards
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran Ports and Maritime Organization says passage through the Strait of Hormuz must be done in coordination with Iran's Revolutionary Guards, reported Iran's news network SNN
- Thu, 09 Apr 2026 12:38:26 am
US Iran war LIVE updates: JD Vance will lead US' delegation for negotiations with Iran in Pakistan
US Iran war LIVE updates: United States Vice President JD Vance will lead the delegation for talks on a peace agreement with Iran in Pakistan later this week, said the White House.
“I can announce that the president is dispatching his negotiating team led by the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Special Envoy Witkoff and Mr. Kushner, to Islamabad for talks this weekend,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
“The first round of those talks will take place on Saturday morning, local time, and we know we look forward to those in-person meetings,” she added.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:57:01 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Closure of Strait of Hormuz ‘completely unacceptable’, says White House
US Iran war LIVE updates: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday (local time) that closure of Strait of Hormuz “is completely unacceptable”.
The United States called on Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz “immediately, quickly, and safely”.
“I will reiterate the president's expectation and demand that the Strait of Hormuz is reopened immediately quickly and safely,” Leavitt said.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:41:26 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump to discuss leaving NATO with Mark Rutte, says White House
US Iran war LIVE updates: The White House said on Wednesday that NATO turned its back on the United States in the ongoing war with Iran. This comes as NATO's secretary-general is set to meet US President Donald Trump.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also said that Trump would discuss the possibility of leaving NATO in upcoming talks with Mark Rutte.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:25:26 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: ‘Ball in US’ court' - Iran FM flags truce violations as Israel targets Lebanon
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday hit out at the Israeli claims over its attacks on Lebanon, saying the US must choose ceasefire or continued war via Israel.
Araghchi was reacting to the Israeli attack in and around Beirut that killed dozens. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said earlier that strikes on Lebanon were not part of the ceasefire plan.
“The Iran–U.S. Ceasefire terms are clear and explicit: the U.S. must choose—ceasefire or continued war via Israel. It cannot have both," Aragchi wrote in a post on X sharing a post by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declaring the ceasefire.
"The world sees the massacres in Lebanon. The ball is in the U.S. court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments,” Araghchi added.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:01:14 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Ceasefire will not include Hezbollah, says Netanyahu
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said the two-week ceasefire agreement will not include Hezbollah, adding that Israel would “continue to strike them.”
Netanyahu further said that ceasefire is not the end, adding that Israel has more goals to achieve by agreement or by renewing the fighting.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:51:35 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Air defences activated in Iranian cities, explosions heard in Isfahan
US Iran war LIVE updates: Air defences were activated in Iranian cities including Isfahan and Kerman, Reuters news agency reported citing Mehr news agency,
Explosions were heard in the Iranian city of Isfahan, Mehr reported.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:49:58 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon on Wednesday rises to 254
US Iran war LIVE updates: The death toll from Israeli strikes across Lebanon on Wednesday has increased to 254, Lebanese civil defense said, according to Reuters news agency.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:43:02 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: US official says ceasefire plan published by Iran not the one America agreed to
US Iran war LIVE updates: A US official on Wednesday said a 10-point ceasefire plan published by Iran is not the same set of conditions America agreed to for halting the conflict.
“The document being reported by media outlets is not the working framework,” AFP cited the senior official as saying on the condition of anonymity. “We're not going to negotiate in public out of respect for the process,” the official added.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:37:47 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: ‘Nothing is over yet,’ says Israel FM
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar on Wednesday cast uncertainty over the US-Iran truce, citing significant gaps between the two.
“Nothing is over yet,” AFP cited Saar as saying in an interview with state broadcaster Channel 11. “I don't see how it is possible to bridge the positions of the US and Iran,” the foreign minister said.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:33:32 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again after Israeli attacks on Lebanon
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran's state media is reporting that Tehran has again closed the Strait of Hormuz owing to Israeli strikes on Lebanon, which it has considered as ceasefire violations.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:20:36 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran President condemns strikes on Lavan and Siri islands on call with Pak PM
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on a phone call with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned ceasefire violations in Iranian islands of Lavan and Siri, Reuters news agency reported.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:19:10 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Israeli military says ‘struck’ Hezbollah commander in Beirut
US Iran war LIVE updates: The Israeli military said it struck a Hezbollah commander in Beirut on Wednesday. “A short while ago, the IDF struck a Hezbollah commander in Beirut,” the military said.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:13:42 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Air defences activated in Tehran amid ceasefire violations
US Iran war LIVE updates: Air defence systems were activated in Tehran on Wednesday, Reuters news agency reported citing Nour news. This comes amid intermittent ceasefire violations, with Iran allegedly launching strikes on Gulf countries, and Israel continuing attacks on Lebanon. Iran's Lavan oil refinery was also struck earlier.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:06:49 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Drone strikes Saudi's key east-west pipeline, says report
US Iran war LIVE updates: A drone attack targeted the vital east-west pipeline in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, after the US-Iran truce, Financial Times reported.
Saudi's Petroline, which proved to be a critical economic lifeline during the conflict, connects two waterways crucial for global commerce – the Gulf in the east and the Red Sea to the west. It has become crucial for delivering oil to the international market because it is able to pump up to 7 million barrels of crude a day after the choking of the Strait of Hormuz. FT said the damage to the pipeline was being assessed.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:01:16 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: UN ‘strongly condemns’ Israeli strikes on Lebanon
US Iran war LIVE updates: The United Nations “strongly condemns” Israeli strikes in Lebanon, AFP cited its spokesperson as saying. On the day the US-Iran truce was announced, Israel conducted what it called the “largest coordinated strike” in Lebanon, hitting dense areas of central Beirut without warning.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:59:12 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran tells Pak Lebanon ceasefire an essential condition for truce
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday spoke to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Pezeshkian told Sharif that the ceasefire in Lebanon was an essential condition in the framework of Iran's 10-point agreement with the US, Reuters news agency cited Iranian state media as reporting.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:47:31 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says talks on Iran will be behind closed doors
US Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump said the peace talks on the Iran conflict would be held behind closed doors even as he flagged reports around the truce as “Fake News”.
“Numerous Agreements, Lists, and Letters are being sent out by people that have absolutely nothing to do with the U.S.A. / Iran Negotiation, in many cases, they are total Fraudsters, Charlatans, and WORSE. They will be rapidly exposed after our Federal Investigation is completed. There is only one group of meaningful “POINTS” that are acceptable to the United States, and we will be discussing them behind closed doors during these Negotiations,” Trump said on Truth Social.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:45:05 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Turkey's Erdogan speaks to Trump, warns against sabotage of peace bid with Iran
US Iran war LIVE updates: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call with US President Donald Trump said no opportunity should be given for the ceasefire process with Iran to be sabotaged, Reuters news agency cited his office as saying on Wednesday.
The statement quoted Erdogan as saying that the two-week “window of opportunity” must be used for a permanent peace deal.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:40:11 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: White House pushed Pak to broker temporary truce with Iran, says report
US Iran war LIVE updates: The White House pushed Pakistan to mediate a temporary ceasefire between US and Iran, Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the talks.
While Trump had regularly been threatening Tehran and claiming Iran was “begging” for a deal, the US had allegedly been relying on Islamabad to convince the Iranians to agree a pause in fighting and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, FT cited the people as saying. HT has not independently verified the authenticity of the information.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:33:38 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: UK PM says there is still ‘lot of work to do’ to reopen Strait of Hormuz
US Iran war LIVE updates: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said there is still “a lot of work” left to do to reopen the Strait of Hormuz oil and gas shipping route.
This comes even as vessels near the Strait received messages claiming to be from the Iran Navy threatening ships attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without Tehran's permission. “Any vessel trying to travel into the sea ... will be targeted and destroyed...” the message allegedly said.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:29:09 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Qatar intercepts drones, missiles; Kuwait says energy, petroleum facilities hit
US Iran war LIVE updates: The strikes on Gulf countries have continued, even as Qatar said it has intercepted drones and missiles launched from Iran.
Meanwhile, Kuwait said a number of facilities linked to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and energy minister were attacked by Iranian drones Wednesday, Reuters news agency reported.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:22:27 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran fumes as Israel carried out ‘largest coordinated strike’ in Lebanon
US Iran war LIVE updates: Even as Israel carried out what it called its “largest coordinated strike” in Lebanon after the Iran-US truce, Tehran has allegedly expressed its frustration regarding the same.
On a call with Pakistani mediators, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi raised the issue of Israeli “ceasefire violations” in Lebanon and Iran.
Tehran has reiterated that its ceasefire terms had included halting of strikes in Lebanon. According to Reuters news agency, Tasnim cited a source as saying that Iran would withdraw from the ceasefire if the strikes on Lebanon continue. Tasnim also reported that Iranian forces are identifying targets to respond to Israel's attacks on Lebanon on Wednesday.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:11:48 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Saudi says nine drones intercepted in recent hours
US Iran war LIVE updates: Saudi Arabia's ministry of defence on Wednesday said nine drones targeting its territory had been intercepted, as intermitten strikes on Gulf countries continue after ceasefire. Iran's state TV earlier reported the strikes on UAE and Kuwait were in response to the attack on Lavan oil refinery.
In a brief post on X, the defence ministry spokesman reported the “interception and destruction of 9 drones in recent hours.”
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:09:22 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran Navy threatens ships crossing Hormuz, says waterway remains closed, say sources
US Iran war LIVE updates: Shipping sources on Wednesday said the vessels had received messages claiming to be from the Iranian Navy. Iran allegedly threatened ships attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without Tehran's permission, Reuters reported citing these sources.
“Any vessel trying to travel into the sea ... will be targeted and destroyed...” the message allegedly said.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:06:56 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran will withdraw from ceasefire deal if Lebanon strikes continues, says report
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran will withdraw from the ceasefire agreement if the Israeli attack on Lebanon continues, Reuters news agency reported cited Tasnim, which quoted an unnamed source.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:04:44 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran forces identifying targets to respond to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, says report
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iranian forces are identifying targets to respond to Israel's attacks on Lebanon on Wednesday, Reuters news agency cited Tasnim as reporting.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:03:12 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: US delegation led by Vance, Iran delegation led by Ghalibaf, Araghchi to arrive in Pak on Thursday
US Iran war LIVE updates: A US delegation led by Vice President J D Vance, and the Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf and foreign minister Abbas Araghchi will arrive in Pakistan's Islamabad on Thursday, two Pakistani sources told Reuters news agency.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 07:59:49 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Pak PM Sharif says ceasefire violations undermine ‘spirit of peace process’
US Iran war LIVE updates: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said ceasefire violations undermine the “spirit of peace process.”
“Violations of ceasefire have been reported at few places across the conflict zone which undermine the spirit of peace process. I earnestly and sincerely urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed upon, so that diplomacy can take a lead role towards peaceful settlement of the conflict,” Sharif said in a post on X.
This came after Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi flagged Israeli “ceasefire violations” in Iran and Lebanon on call with Pakistani mediators.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 07:45:56 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran FM raised Israeli ‘ceasefire violations’ in call with Pak mediators
US Iran war LIVE updates: In a call with Pakistani mediators, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi raised Israel “ceasefire violations.”
This came after Iran's state TV reported that Tehran had downed an Israeli-made drone above the town of Lar in the south.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 07:37:21 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran downs Israeli-made drone above town in south, says state TV
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iranian state TV reported that an Israeli-made drone was downed by the country above the town of Lar in the south.
“Minutes ago, an advanced Hermes 900 drone was intercepted and destroyed in the sky over Lar, Fars Province, by fire from the Revolutionary Guards' modern aerospace defence system,” AFP cited IRIB as saying.
It said that the entry of “any type of enemy American or Zionist aircraft” into Iranian territory would be considered a violation of the ceasefire, while warning of a decisive response.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 07:33:53 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran can reopen Hormuz on Thursday or Friday, coordination would be required for vessels, says senior source
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran can reopen the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday or Friday, ahead of the meeting with US in Islamabad, if the ceasefire framework is reached, a senior Iranian official told Reuters.
The source said the reopening would be limited and in coordination with the Iranian military would still be required for all vessels.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 06:06:43 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: US force ‘ready if ordered to called upon,' says top US general
US Iran war LIVE updates: US chairman of the joint chief of staff Gen Dan Caine said American forces were “ready, if ordered or called upon.” “Let us be clear, a ceasefire is a pause,” Caine said.
Meanwhile, US secretary of defense Pete Hegseth also warned that their military was “ready in the background to ensure that Iran upholds” the terms of the ceasefire, AFP reported.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 05:41:08 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: European leaders call for implementation of ceasefire, including in Lebanon
US Iran war LIVE updates: Several European leaders, in a joint statement, welcomed the ceasefire and called for its implementation by all sides, including in Lebanon, Reuters news agency reported.
This comes even as Israel has said that the two-week truce excluded his country's fight with Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
The leaders also said that their countries would contribute to ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 05:38:17 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: European leaders say crucial to protect Iran's civilian population
US Iran war LIVE updates: In a joint statement on Wednesday, several European leaders said following the ceasefire, it was crucial to protect the civilian population in Iran and ensure security in the region.
They further extended support to the diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, and said they were in close contact with US and other partners, Reuters news agency reported.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 05:35:44 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: European leaders welcomes ceasefire, say goal is to negotiating lasting end to war
US Iran war LIVE updates: Several European leaders in a joint statement on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire between US and Iran, saying the goal was now to negotiate “a swift and lasting end to the war.”
They said this could only be done through diplomatic means, Reuters news agency reported.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 05:24:46 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump warns of 50% tariffs on countries supplying weapons to Iran
US Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that any country supplying military weapons to Iran would be “immediately tariffed.”
He said the tariffs would be imposed on “any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately.” Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said there would be no exclusions or exemptions.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 04:32:38 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran's Guards say their ‘hand is on the trigger’, ready to respond to attacks
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Wednesday warned that their “hand is on the trigger”, and added that they were prepared to respond to any attacks with more force, Reuters news agency cited Tasnim as reporting.
This came after an attack on Iran's Lavan oil refinery and an explosion heard in Sirri Island. State TV quoted the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company as saying the Lavan Oil Refinery facility on the island "was subjected to a cowardly attack" at 10 am.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 04:30:10 pm
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran attacked UAE, Kuwait after strikes on its oil facilities, says state TV
US Iran war LIVE updates: Iranian state TV on Wednesday said Tehran had attacked UAE and Kuwait following strikes on its oil facilities.
While Iran's state TV reported an explosion at the Lavan oil refinery and Sirri Island, UAE and Kuwait had said they were dealing with a fresh wave of drone and missile strikes. “Missile and drone attacks on the Emirates and Kuwait have taken place a few hours after the targeting of Lavan island oil facilities in Iran,” AFP cited the IRIB report as saying.