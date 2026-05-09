US-Iran war LIVE updates: Trump says expecting Iran response to latest proposal 'tonight'

US-Iran war LIVE updates: The US said it expects Iran to respond to its latest proposal to end their war imminently, as clashes in the Strait of Hormuz threatened to further fracture a month-long ceasefire. ...Read More

Iran has still given no indication whether it will accept President Donald Trump’s plan, sent on Wednesday, which proposes that the Islamic Republic reopen the strait and the US end a blockade on Iranian ports over the next month, Bloomberg reported.

Tehran’s response is “under review,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told the semi-official Tasnim news agency, without giving a timeline.

Trump told reporters at the White House late Friday he was still expecting a response “tonight.” Asked if Iran was intentionally slow rolling the process, he said “we’ll find out soon enough.”

The one-page proposal implies Iran’s acceptance would end the 10-week war, which has killed thousands of people across the Middle East and sent energy prices soaring, even though the two sides would still need to negotiate a deal over Iran’s nuclear program.

UN chief calls on all parties to abide by the ceasefire

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern at the reported exchange of fire between Iran and the United States in the Strait of Hormuz, his spokesperson said.

“He underscores that this is a critical moment for de-escalation and urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Friday.

Guterres calls on all parts to refrain from action “that could lead to renewed escalation or undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts,” Dujarric said.

Iran’s envoy urges UN to ‘condemn unequivocally’ the US blockade and attacks on 2 Iranian oil tankers

Strait of Hormuz update

Iran has laid out new rules for vessels seeking to transit the strait, according to a document seen by CNN. Iran has asked shippers to either comply with a new protocol for transiting the Strait of Hormuz — or risk attack.

Under the new system, all vessels intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz will receive an email from an address linked to the newly formed Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) informing them of new rules and regulations for passage, according to the report. Ships are required to obtain a transit permit before crossing the waterway, one of the world’s most important oil-shipping chokepoints.

The crucial waterway continues to be under blockade by the US and Iran and has unleashed the biggest oil supply shock in history, sending energy prices sharply higher.

Clashes between Iran and US in Hormuz strait

Earlier, Iran’s Fars news agency reported “sporadic clashes” between Iranian forces and US naval ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route.

The tensions escalated after US Central Command said it struck two empty Iranian-flagged oil tankers that were allegedly attempting to violate an ongoing US blockade by entering an Iranian port through the Gulf of Oman.