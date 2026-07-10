US-Iran war LIVE: Technical talks continue despite recent tensions; Khamenei buried in Mashhad

US-Iran war LIVE: Despite two days of clashes that threatened to derail an already fragile ceasefire, technical talks between the US and Iran are continuing, a US official said. ...Read More

The US remains committed to finding a solution with Iran, the official said Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

The comments are likely to calm fears of a return to full-scale conflict after the US carried out fresh strikes on Iranian targets in retaliation for what it said were attacks by Tehran on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by targeting US military bases in the region on each of the past two nights.

Amid the renewed violence, Trump said on Wednesday that the ceasefire was “over,” but added that he would not prevent negotiations from moving forward.

Talks between the US and Iran were postponed this week as the Islamic Republic observed several days of funeral rites for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an airstrike on the opening day of the US-Israeli military campaign.