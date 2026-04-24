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US Iran war LIVE updates: US deploys third military aircraft carrier in Gulf waters amid Hormuz tensions

By Akansha Purohit
Apr 24, 2026 07:15:36 am IST

US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump on Thursday ruled out the use of nuclear weapons against Iran, stating that the US has already weakened Iran’s military through conventional means. Meanwhile, efforts to resume peace talks have stalled after deadlock related to Strait of Hormuz.

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US Iran war LIVE updates: The US military has deployed third aircraft carrier, the USS George HW Bush, to the Middle East in the Indian Ocean. This buildup comes amid a fragile ceasefire that has paused the US-Israeli attacks against Iran. At the same time, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks following talks in Washington. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 24 Apr 2026 07:11:03 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Mojtaba in touch with Iranian regime via letters, says report

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has been somewhat missing from the public sphere ever since he took charge as the country's top leader. Mojtaba is consciously as he does not want to appear vulnerable or sound weak in his first public address, the New York Times reported quoting an Iranian official.

    According to the report, to avoid being tracked down by US and Israel, messages to Mojtaba are handwritten, sealed in envelopes and passed on via a human chain from one trusted courier to the next, who travel on highways and back roads, in cars and on motorcycles until they reach his hide-out.

  • Fri, 24 Apr 2026 07:06:09 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: US says Iran allowed to play in World Cup but people with ties to IRGC won't be allowed

    US Iran war LIVE updates: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday Washington had no objections to Iranian players participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup but he added the players will not be allowed to bring with them people with ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

    "Nothing from the U.S. has told them they can't come," Rubio told reporters. President Donald Trump also said his administration "would not want to affect the athletes" in comments he made at the White House.

  • Fri, 24 Apr 2026 06:54:48 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran seizes vessel in Hormuz, defying US naval superiority

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Iran flaunted its tightened grip over the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday with a video of commandos in a speedboat storming a huge cargo ship, after the collapse of peace talks that Washington had hoped would open one of the world's most important shipping corridors.

    US President Donald Trump dismissed the threat posed by Iran's "little wise-guy ships" and told reporters that he believed Tehran wanted to make a deal but that its leadership was in turmoil.

  • Fri, 24 Apr 2026 06:53:33 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: Trump orders to 'shoot and kill' Iranian small boats choking Hormuz

    US Iran war LIVE updates: President Donald Trump has ordered the US military to “shoot and kill” small Iranian boats that deploy mines in the Strait of Hormuz, announcing the move Thursday a day after Iran again displayed its ability to thwart traffic through the channel.

    “I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be ... putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump posted, adding that U.S. minesweepers "are clearing the Strait right now.”

  • Fri, 24 Apr 2026 06:39:38 am

    US Iran war LIVE updates: USS George HW Bush aircraft carrier deployed in Mideast region

    US Iran war LIVE updates: The USS George HW Bush aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East, the US military said Thursday, bringing the number of the massive American warships operating in the region to three.

    The Bush was sailing "in the Indian Ocean in the US Central Command area of responsibility, April 23," the military command responsible for the Middle East said in a post on X that included an image of the carrier with its deck packed with warplanes.

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