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US-Iran war LIVE: Negotiators head to Switzerland for peace talks; Pakistan PM, army chief Asim Munir to also attend

By Aryan Mudgal
Jun 21, 2026 07:23:48 am IST

US-Iran war LIVE: Negotiators from the United States and Iran headed to Switzerland on Saturday for discussions on the interim deal. While US vice president JD Vance left for Switzerland, from Iran parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and foreign minister Abbas Araghchi reached the venue.

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US-Iran war LIVE: Talks aimed at securing a permanent ceasefire between the United States and Iran are set to begin on Sunday in Switzerland, with senior officials from both sides gathering there, including US vice president JD Vance.(AP)

US-Iran war LIVE: Negotiators from the United States and Iran headed to Switzerland on Saturday for discussions aimed at finalising key aspects of their interim agreement to halt the war between the two nations. US vice president JD Vance departed for Switzerland on Saturday evening, while Iranian state television broadcast footage of Tehran's delegation reaching the venue. The Iranian team is headed by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and also includes foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 21 Jun 2026 07:23:47 am

    US-Iran war LIVE: 3 Indian-flagged oil tankers clear Strait of Hormuz, minister says

    US-Iran war LIVE: Three Indian-flagged tankers carrying more than 860,000 metric tons of oil and 94 Indian crew members have safely transited the Strait of Hormuz and are en route to India, shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday.

    Sonowal posted on X that the Desh Vaibhav, Desh Vibhor and Sanmar Herald had all completed the transit.

  • Sun, 21 Jun 2026 07:14:06 am

    US-Iran war LIVE: US disputes Iranian claims about closing Strait of Hormuz

    US-Iran war LIVE: While Washington and Tehran had agreed to observe a 60-day ceasefire during the negotiations, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Saturday that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz.

    Accusing Israel of committing "crimes" in Lebanon that it said breached US commitments under the ceasefire, the IRGC warned that vessels entering the Strait could face danger.

    However, US Central Command said 55 commercial ships passed through the Strait on Saturday, carrying more than 17 million barrels of oil to international markets.

  • Sun, 21 Jun 2026 07:07:40 am

    US-Iran war LIVE: Pak PM, army chief Asim Munir leave for Switzerland

    US-Iran war LIVE: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and its Army Chief Asim Munir left for Switzerland early Sunday to participate in the technical-level talks between the US and Iran.

    As a follow-up to the signing of the Islamabad MoU, technical-level talks will be held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Sunday, according to the prime minister's office.

    "The prime minister, along with a high-level delegation, has departed from Islamabad for Switzerland," the PMO said in its statement issued after midnight.

  • Sun, 21 Jun 2026 06:55:27 am

    US-Iran war LIVE: US, Iran negotiators head to Switzerland for talks

    US-Iran war LIVE: Negotiators from the United States and Iran headed to Switzerland on Saturday for talks on the interim peace deal.

    While US vice president JD Vance departed for Switzerland, Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and foreign minister Abbas Araghchi already arrived at the venue.

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