...
...
Live

US-Iran war LIVE: Trump mulling resumption of combat operations, says report; ceasefire on ‘life support’

By Karishma Ayaldasani
May 12, 2026 08:14:10 am IST

US-Iran war LIVE: The situation between Iran and the United States remains fragile as no consensus has been reached, especially after President Donald Trump rejected Tehran’s ‘inappropriate’ response to his proposal.

Advertisement
US President Donald Trump said that he is still aiming for "complete victory" in the war against Iran.(Bloomberg)

US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump has grown frustrated by how Iranians are dealing with negotiations and the closure of Strait of Hormuz and is now more seriously considering a resumption of major combat operations than he has in recent weeks, CNN reported citing sources. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 12 May 2026 08:08:46 am

    US Iran war LIVE: Oil tanker makes U-turn into Gulf of Oman after exiting Hormuz

    US Iran war LIVE: An oil supertanker that exited the Persian Gulf on Sunday hauling a cargo of Iraqi crude appears to have stopped shy of the US naval blockade line and is now turning back into the Gulf of Oman.

    The very large crude carrier Agios Fanourios I appears to be retracing its journey at a relatively slow speed of about 5 knots, after previously having crossed the Strait of Hormuz into the Gulf of Oman over the weekend, ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show. The vessel is still signaling its intent to sail to the Nghi Son refinery in Vietnam. It loaded a cargo of crude from the Basra Oil Terminal last month.

    - Bloomberg

  • Tue, 12 May 2026 07:56:43 am

    US Iran war LIVE: Trump mulling resumption of combat operations, says report; ceasefire on ‘life support’

    US Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump has grown frustrated by how Iranians are dealing with negotiations and the closure of Strait of Hormuz and is now more seriously considering a resumption of major combat operations than he has in recent weeks, CNN reported citing sources.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home / World News / US-Iran war LIVE: Trump mulling resumption of combat operations, says report; ceasefire on ‘life support’
 
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.