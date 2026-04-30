US Iran war LIVE: US seeks forfeiture of seized Iran-linked oil tankers; Trump dials Putin amid stalled talks

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Iran has been in a war with the US and Israel since February 28.

US' Iran war LIVE updates: The price tag for the US war on Iran has officially landed on Capitol Hill and the Donald Trump administration is seeking $1.5 trillion for its defence budget to keep hostilities moving. At his first appearance before Congress since the February 28 US-Israeli strikes, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth said internal dissent was a major obstacle, calling critical lawmakers the “biggest adversary.” His remarks come as the war’s cost, already at $25 billion for munitions, faces intense scrutiny. The stalled peace talks between US and Iran Peace talks between the US and Iran have moved from Pakistan to the telephone. While US President Trump claims negotiations have "come a long way," his recent social media warnings for Iran to "get smart" seemingly do not suggest the same. Pakistan prepares to receive a revised Iranian peace proposal this Friday. Trump-Putin call US President Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone for about 90 minutes on Wednesday. The two leaders discussed the Ukraine and Iran wars and possible ceasefire options, Reuters reported. After the call, Trump said Putin offered to help deal with Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles. "I said I'd much rather have you be involved with ending the war with Ukraine," Trump reportedly told Putin. "I ​said, before you help ​me, I want ⁠to end your war," said Trump. Strait of Hormuz tensions The US continues a blockade of Iranian ports in and around the Strait of Hormuz, while preparing to extend it for the foreseeable future. Iran has responded with warnings of “swift action” if US forces move closer. The waterway, critical for global oil supply, remains closed as both sides harden positions. The regional reality of the war on Iran is growing increasingly grim. From a still-under-investigation US Tomahawk strike that killed 170 people at an Iranian girls' school to the loss of contact with aid boats in international waters, the human cost is mounting. Over 3,500 people, including women and at least 244 children, have died in strikes, as per US-based rights group HRANA. Israeli attacks on Lebanon Israel has also continued its bombardment of Lebanon despite a US-brokered ceasefire. Israel says it has no plans to take territory in Lebanon, even as it continues bombing the south. Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said the presence of Israeli forces is only for security, not expansion. ...Read More

The stalled peace talks between US and Iran Peace talks between the US and Iran have moved from Pakistan to the telephone. While US President Trump claims negotiations have "come a long way," his recent social media warnings for Iran to "get smart" seemingly do not suggest the same. Pakistan prepares to receive a revised Iranian peace proposal this Friday. Trump-Putin call US President Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone for about 90 minutes on Wednesday. The two leaders discussed the Ukraine and Iran wars and possible ceasefire options, Reuters reported. After the call, Trump said Putin offered to help deal with Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles. "I said I'd much rather have you be involved with ending the war with Ukraine," Trump reportedly told Putin. "I ​said, before you help ​me, I want ⁠to end your war," said Trump. Strait of Hormuz tensions The US continues a blockade of Iranian ports in and around the Strait of Hormuz, while preparing to extend it for the foreseeable future. Iran has responded with warnings of “swift action” if US forces move closer. The waterway, critical for global oil supply, remains closed as both sides harden positions. The regional reality of the war on Iran is growing increasingly grim. From a still-under-investigation US Tomahawk strike that killed 170 people at an Iranian girls' school to the loss of contact with aid boats in international waters, the human cost is mounting. Over 3,500 people, including women and at least 244 children, have died in strikes, as per US-based rights group HRANA. Israeli attacks on Lebanon Israel has also continued its bombardment of Lebanon despite a US-brokered ceasefire. Israel says it has no plans to take territory in Lebanon, even as it continues bombing the south. Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said the presence of Israeli forces is only for security, not expansion.