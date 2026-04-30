US Iran war LIVE: US seeks forfeiture of seized Iran-linked oil tankers; Trump dials Putin amid stalled talks
US Iran war LIVE updates: A fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran is hanging by a thread. While Trump claims negotiations have "come a long way," his recent social media warnings for Iran to "get smart" contradict this. Pakistan prepares to receive a revised Iranian peace proposal this Friday.
- 12 Mins agoCanada's ‘unacceptable’ treatment towards Iran officials ahead of FIFA meet
- 35 Mins agoOil reaches $119 as Hormuz disruption tightens supply
- 38 Mins agoTrump rejects Iran’s Hormuz offer, keeps blockade in place
- 39 Mins agoUS seeks legal control of Iran-linked oil tankers seized in Hormuz
- 1 Hr 3 Mins agoIsrael seizes Gaza-bound aid ship
US' Iran war LIVE updates: The price tag for the US war on Iran has officially landed on Capitol Hill and the Donald Trump administration is seeking $1.5 trillion for its defence budget to keep hostilities moving. At his first appearance before Congress since the February 28 US-Israeli strikes, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth said internal dissent was a major obstacle, calling critical lawmakers the “biggest adversary.” His remarks come as the war’s cost, already at $25 billion for munitions, faces intense scrutiny....Read More
The stalled peace talks between US and Iran
Peace talks between the US and Iran have moved from Pakistan to the telephone. While US President Trump claims negotiations have "come a long way," his recent social media warnings for Iran to "get smart" seemingly do not suggest the same. Pakistan prepares to receive a revised Iranian peace proposal this Friday.
Trump-Putin call
US President Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone for about 90 minutes on Wednesday. The two leaders discussed the Ukraine and Iran wars and possible ceasefire options, Reuters reported. After the call, Trump said Putin offered to help deal with Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles.
"I said I'd much rather have you be involved with ending the war with Ukraine," Trump reportedly told Putin. "I said, before you help me, I want to end your war," said Trump.
Strait of Hormuz tensions
The US continues a blockade of Iranian ports in and around the Strait of Hormuz, while preparing to extend it for the foreseeable future. Iran has responded with warnings of “swift action” if US forces move closer. The waterway, critical for global oil supply, remains closed as both sides harden positions.
The regional reality of the war on Iran is growing increasingly grim. From a still-under-investigation US Tomahawk strike that killed 170 people at an Iranian girls' school to the loss of contact with aid boats in international waters, the human cost is mounting. Over 3,500 people, including women and at least 244 children, have died in strikes, as per US-based rights group HRANA.
Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Israel has also continued its bombardment of Lebanon despite a US-brokered ceasefire. Israel says it has no plans to take territory in Lebanon, even as it continues bombing the south. Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar said the presence of Israeli forces is only for security, not expansion.
US Iran news LIVE: Canada's ‘unacceptable’ treatment towards Iran officials ahead of FIFA meet
US Iran news LIVE: An Iranian football delegation, including federation chief Mehdi Taj, turned back from Toronto airport despite having valid visas and will miss a key FIFA Congress in Vancouver ahead of the World Cup. Iranian officials said they faced “unacceptable” treatment by Canadian immigration authorities, Reuters reported.
Canada defended its stance, saying individuals linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which it has designated a terrorist organisation, are not admissible, though Taj had reportedly been granted special entry permission.
US Iran news LIVE: Oil reaches $119 as Hormuz disruption tightens supply
US Iran news LIVE: Oil prices are rising as the war on Iran keeps the Strait of Hormuz largely shut, cutting global supply. Brent climbed above $118 a barrel on Wednesday while US crude crossed $109.
Trump has said the blockade on Iran will continue until a nuclear deal is reached, while Tehran said it will not back down. The prolonged standoff has sharply reduced oil shipments through the key route, pushing prices higher.
US Iran news LIVE: Trump rejects Iran’s Hormuz offer, keeps blockade in place
US Iran news LIVE: Donald Trump has refused to lift the naval blockade on Iran, saying it will remain until Tehran agrees to a deal addressing its nuclear programme. He also rejected Iran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz if nuclear talks were delayed.
US Iran news LIVE: US seeks legal control of Iran-linked oil tankers seized in Hormuz
US Iran news LIVE: The United States is moving to take legal control of two oil tankers linked to Iran that were seized during naval operations enforcing its blockade. The vessels were boarded near Sri Lanka and continue to move through the Indian Ocean, though their final fate remains unclear.
According to a senior official, the US department of justice has started forfeiture proceedings, though details remain unclear, including whether the oil on board will also be seized or what will happen to the vessels. Officials have not disclosed the tankers’ current location, citing operational security. (Bloomberg)
US Iran news LIVE: Israel seizes Gaza-bound aid ship
US Iran news LIVE: Israel has blocked a humanitarian flotilla heading to Gaza and stopped vessels in international waters. The ships were carrying food, medicine, diapers, and other necessities for civilians in Gaza who have been under continuous Israeli bombardment since 2023.
The aid convoy, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, was reportedly surrounded by Israeli naval forces, with some boats boarded and communications disrupted, according to organisers. (CNN)