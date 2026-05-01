Iran-US war news LIVE: Tehran's ‘painful’ strikes warning to US; Hegseth says Trump needs no congressional nod on war

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday argued that US President Donald Trump does not require congressional authorisation to continue a war beyond 60 days because the ceasefire agreement reached with Iran has paused the clock on any such obligation. Hegseth was testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee, where he said that the ceasefire paused the 60-day clock. “We are in a cease-fire right now, which our understanding means the 60-day clock pauses, or stops, in a cease-fire,” he said.

Trump hit out at the Congress for wanting to “limit his war powers.” “They go again and again on the war power,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I’m negotiating a deal with Iran,” he added. “And every week, every three days, they put in a thing that the war should stop.”

A post-Vietnam War law puts a 60-day clock on the use of military force without congressional authorization. The Iran war would hit that 60-day mark on May 1.

Iranian President denounces US blockade in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday denounced the US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, saying it amounts to continued military action against Iran.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian said, “What is being done under the guise of a naval blockade is an extension of military operations against a nation paying the price for its resistance and independence.”

“Continuation of this oppressive approach is intolerable,” he added.

His comments came shortly after Hegseth argued the Trump administration does not need congressional authorization to wage war on Iran, citing the ceasefire that took effect on April 8.

UAE issues travel ban on Iran, Lebanon and Iraq

The United States of Emirates issued a travel ban for Iran, Lebanon and Iraq on Thursday. UAE’s ministry of foreign affairs urged “nationals in the country” to return to the emirate “at the earliest opportunity.”

“In light of the current developments taking place in the region, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces a travel ban for citizens of the United Arab Emirates to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Lebanese Republic and the Republic of Iraq,” the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.