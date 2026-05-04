US-Iran War LIVE: Iran military says US forces will be attacked if they enter Strait of Hormuz

US Iran war LIVE: The United States will launch an effort on Monday to “guide” stranded ships out of the Iran-controlled Strait of Hormuz, President Donald Trump said, after two vessels near the waterway reported attacks. ...Read More

Trump gave few details about what could become a sweeping operation to assist hundreds of vessels and nearly 20,000 seafarers. Iran quickly denounced the move, calling it a violation of the ceasefire.

In a social media post on Sunday, Trump said “neutral and innocent” countries had been affected by the conflict, adding: “We have told these countries that we will guide their ships safely out of these restricted waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business.”

He said the initiative, dubbed “Project Freedom,” would begin Monday morning in the Middle East, adding that US representatives are in talks with Iran that could lead to something “very positive for all.”

Iran warns of ceasefire breach

Iran warned on Monday that any US attempt to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz would be seen as a breach of the Middle East ceasefire, as Trump reiterated that Washington would begin escorting ships through the disrupted route.

Talks between the two sides have remained deadlocked since a ceasefire took effect on April 8, with Iran’s grip on the strategic strait following US-Israeli strikes on Tehran, a key sticking point.

Oil steadies on Hormuz plan

Oil prices steadied as traders questioned the feasibility of Trump’s plan to guide neutral ships through the Strait of Hormuz, with a tanker reportedly struck in the region.

Brent crude held above $108 a barrel after falling as much as 2.4% at the open, while West Texas Intermediate hovered near $102. The US move, set to begin Monday, aims to allow vessels stranded by the conflict with Iran to transit the key waterway.

A tanker was reportedly hit by projectiles about 78 nautical miles north of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations. The vessel was not identified, but all crew members were reported safe.

Iranian official warns of renewed conflict

On Saturday, Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a senior figure in Iran’s military central command, warned that a renewed conflict with the United States is likely.

“Evidence has shown that the United States is not committed to any promises or agreements,” he said, according to Fars news agency.