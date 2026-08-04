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US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says Iran talks ongoing, calls it ‘last chance’; Tehran denies claim

By Aryan Mudgal
Aug 4, 2026, 08:04:24 IST

US-Iran war live updates: US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were underway and described them as Tehran's "last chance" to reach a deal even as Iran denied that any negotiations were taking place or had been planned.

US-Iran war live updates: Trump on Monday said talks with Iran were underway and described them as Tehran's "last chance" to reach an agreement. (REUTERS)
US-Iran war live updates: Trump on Monday said talks with Iran were underway and described them as Tehran's "last chance" to reach an agreement. (REUTERS)

US-Iran war live updates: US President Donald Trump on Monday said talks with Iran were underway and described them as Tehran's "last chance" to reach an agreement to end the five-month-long war. However, Iran denied that any negotiations were taking place or had been planned....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 4 Aug 2026, 08:04:24 AM IST

    US-Iran war LIVE: Iranians display broken Statue of Liberty at rally

    US-Iran war LIVE: Many Iranians expressed deep distrust for the United States, saying any future agreement must protect Tehran's rights.

    At a rally, protesters carried banners showing a broken Statue of Liberty, highlighting strong anti-US sentiment as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue.

  • 4 Aug 2026, 07:40:23 AM IST

    US-Iran war LIVE: Iran says close to Hormuz deal with Oman

    US-Iran war LIVE: Iran on Sunday said it was nearing a deal with Oman over a new route through the Strait of Hormuz, hours after the US called off major strikes to allow for diplomacy.

    Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told state television that a deal was close with Oman, which sits on the other side of the strait, over a new route through it.

    "We are now going to reach an understanding on a route acceptable to both sides -- neither the northern route nor the southern route -- but one that respects the sovereign rights of both sides and safeguards our national interests and security," he said.

  • 4 Aug 2026, 07:15:06 AM IST

    US-Iran war LIVE: Unknown projectile' strikes cargo vessel near Oman, says UKMTO

    US-Iran war LIVE: A cargo vessel was struck by an unknown projectile approximately 20 nautical miles northeast of Al Khasab, Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday.

    "UKMTO has received a report of an incident 20NM northeast of Al Khasab, Oman. A cargo vessel has broadcasted on VHF 16 that they have been hit by an unknown projectile. Authorities are investigating," it said.

  • 4 Aug 2026, 07:01:55 AM IST

    US-Iran war LIVE: Oil climbs amid uncertainty over US-Iran talks

    US-Iran war LIVE: Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday after a sharp selloff in the previous session, as concerns over West Asian supply continued amid uncertainty over a diplomatic breakthrough in the US-Iran war, which has disrupted oil shipments.

    Front-month Brent crude futures climbed $0.62, or 0.7%, to $84.39 a barrel as of 0055 GMT, recovering slightly after tumbling 7% on Monday to their lowest level in three weeks, news agency Reuters reported.

  • 4 Aug 2026, 06:53:09 AM IST

    US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says Iran faces 'decapitation' if it doesn't strike deal

    US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Monday said Iran faced "decapitation" if it did not agree a pact to end the conflict between the two nations, saying Tehran had one last chance to strike a deal.

    "I think we're going to maybe get something, but I want to give them every last chance before decapitation," he said, reiterating a threat to launch a major attack on Iran.

  • 4 Aug 2026, 06:48:50 AM IST

    US-Iran war LIVE: Iran denies Trump's claim of ongoing talks

    US-Iran war LIVE: Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday that there were no negotiations with the US and no meetings had been scheduled. He added that Iran had no plans to host foreign delegations or send negotiators abroad in the coming days.

    Baghaei also said all Iranian negotiators were currently in the country, except foreign minister Abbas Araqchi, who was on a religious pilgrimage in Iraq.

    He said the only discussions currently underway were with Oman on the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

  • 4 Aug 2026, 06:36:55 AM IST

    US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says Iran talks ongoing, calls it ‘last chance’

    US-Iran war LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Monday said talks with Iran were underway and described them as Tehran's "last chance" to reach an agreement to end the five-month-long war. However, Iran denied that any negotiations were taking place or had been planned.

    "They are going on right now," Trump told reporters during an event in the Oval Office when asked about the status of the negotiations.

    "This is a last chance for them (Iran) to sign a good document," he said.

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