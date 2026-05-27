US-Iran war news LIVE: Ex-envoy says Tehran ‘caught red-handed’ laying mines in Hormuz; deal suspense continues
US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump will host a Cabinet meeting as peace talks inch towards a deal despite disputes over sanctions and Tehran’s nuclear programme. The IRGC warned of retaliation after US struck Hormuz again. Israeli missiles in Lebanon has killed 31 people.
US-Iran war news LIVE: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday lambasted Washington after it struck Iranian missile launch sites and vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. Twenty-five ships, including oil tankers, passed through the vital waterway over the “last day and night”, the IRGC said. ...Read More
Efforts to revive diplomacy between Tehran and Washington remain uncertain. Both sides are reportedly working towards a memorandum of understanding, although disagreements over wording linked to Iran’s nuclear programme and the lifting of sanctions have delayed any breakthrough.
Disagreements over ‘a word’
US President Donald Trump said he would host a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday. US' state secretary Marco Rubio told reporters that negotiations remain stuck because of “disagreements over a word, a sentence.”
Iran condemns US attacks
In Tehran, Iranian officials condemned the “blatant violations” of the ceasefire by the United States. They claimed recent American strikes on southern Iran had severely undermined diplomatic efforts to prevent the all out war.
A senior spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces warned that if the US and Israel bombed Iran again, the response would be “much heavier and stronger” that could “extend beyond regional borders”, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
Internet access partially restored
Iran’s vice president Mohammad Reza Aref also confirmed that the country had taken the “first step” towards restoring full internet access after weeks of shutdowns and restrictions.
Internet access in Iran has begun to recover following a months-long blackout. Monitoring group NetBlocks reported that online activity had been partially restored after weeks of heavy restrictions across the country.
Israel-Lebanon updates
At least 31 people were killed in Israeli air strikes in Lebanon on Tuesday, according to the country's health ministry. The attacks was one of the deadliest days since a ceasefire came into effect in April, Al Jazeera reported.
Israeli forces razed the ground north of their self-declared security zone in southern Lebanon, according to an Israeli military official. As Israel continued to bomb the territory and troops pushed deeper, residents across southern Lebanon fled in large numbers. Israeli forces also issued numerous displacement orders to towns and villages in the south and east of the country.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 27 May 2026 07:26:40 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: ‘Pakistan as a mediator is more than problematic’, says US senator
US-Iran war news LIVE: US senator Lindsey Graham questioned Pakistan’s neutrality in US-Iran ceasefire talks, saying “Pakistan as a mediator is more than problematic” because of Islamabad’s long-standing “animosity towards Israel”.
In a post on X, Graham claimed that “Iranian military aircraft are being housed on Pakistani air bases” and described past remarks by Pakistani leaders against Israel as “disturbing”. He also demanded clarity on whether Pak would join the Abraham Accords after US Trump asked several Muslim-majority countries to normalise ties with Israel.
- Wed, 27 May 2026 07:22:22 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: US warplanes in Israel reportedly disrupting airport operations
US-Iran war news LIVE: An “unprecedented” deployment of US fighter jets and refuelling aircraft at Israeli airports is reportedly affecting civilian aviation and airport capacity, according to Israel’s Kan public broadcaster.
The report said dozens of US military planes remain stationed at Ben Gurion Airport and Ramon Airport despite the ceasefire with Iran, and are not expected to leave Israel “at this stage”.
- Wed, 27 May 2026 07:02:32 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Tehran tried to lay mines in Strait of Hormuz, former US official claims
US-Iran war news LIVE: Former US ambassador-at-large for counterterrorism, Nathan Sales, accused Iran of repeatedly violating the ceasefire and attempting to place mines in the Strait of Hormuz. This came after the US bombed areas near Hormuz again amid active ceasefire talks.
Speaking to Fox News, Sales claimed Iran had been “caught red-handed” while allegedly trying to block the strategic waterway. “They were trying to lay mines to block the Strait of Hormuz, and they were threatening our forces. So, this was entirely in self-defence,” he said.
Sales also defended recent US strikes, arguing that Tehran had violated the ceasefire “since day one”. “If the Iranians are concerned about the fragility of the ceasefire, they can take a good look in the mirror,” he added.
- Wed, 27 May 2026 07:00:12 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: What has happened so far
US-Iran war news LIVE: What’s happened so far:
Iran and the United States remain engaged in fragile negotiations aimed at turning the current ceasefire into a longer-term agreement. Disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme and sanctions continue to delay a breakthrough.
Iranian officials have accused the US of “blatant violations” of the ceasefire and warned that any renewed attacks would trigger a “much heavier and stronger” response.
The IRGC said 25 vessels, including oil tankers, passed through the Strait of Hormuz under its security coordination.
Senior Iranian officials returned from “intense talks” in Doha as diplomatic efforts continued behind the scenes.
Internet access in Iran has been partially restored after weeks of blackouts and restrictions. President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered authorities to restore services, although residents say access remains limited.
Trump is set to hold a Cabinet meeting at the White House after cancelling a planned Camp David gathering because of bad weather.
In Lebanon, Israeli air strikes killed at least 31 people on Tuesday.
Israeli forces have expanded ground operations north of their self-declared security zone in southern Lebanon, while residents continue to flee amid heavy bombardment and repeated displacement orders.
- Wed, 27 May 2026 06:57:19 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: 1 killed in US strikes in Eastern Pacific
US-Iran war news LIVE: One person was killed in a US strike in the Eastern Pacific. Two others survived, according to the US Southern Command.
The military said it immediately alerted the US Coast Guard to launch search and rescue operations for the survivors following the strike. No American military personnel were harmed during the operation, officials said, as per Reuters.
- Wed, 27 May 2026 06:50:51 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: US’ ‘lack of stability’ blocking ceasefire agreement, Iran envoy says
US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran’s consul general in Mumbai, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, said the US’ “lack of stability” in decision-making remains one of the main obstacles to reaching a ceasefire agreement with Tehran.
Speaking to ANI, Motlagh criticised US negotiators, saying they often lacked the authority to make decisions independently. “At present, the main obstacle is the United States. They lack stability in their decision-making,” he said.
He also accused US President Donald Trump of sending mixed signals during negotiations. “He says one thing at night and another in the morning. This inconsistency makes it very difficult to reach a conclusion,” Motlagh said.
The Iranian diplomat claimed that Washington may use negotiations “as a cover for other intentions”, while insisting that talks between the two sides have not reached a deadlock. According to him, intermediaries are still carrying messages between Tehran and Washington despite disagreements over Iran’s nuclear programme and sanctions.
- Wed, 27 May 2026 06:26:40 am
US-Iran war news LIVE: Trump cancels Camp David meet
US-Iran war news LIVE: US President Donald Trump said his Cabinet will no longer meet at Camp David on Wednesday because of expected bad weather conditions. Instead, the meeting will take place at the White House, as originally scheduled for most Cabinet gatherings.
“Based on the possible bad weather conditions tomorrow, we will be having our Cabinet Meeting in the White House, and will be postponing the Cabinet trip to Camp David,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.