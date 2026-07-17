US-Iran news LIVE: Sirens go off in Qatar after US targets Iranian bridges; White House says Tehran still wants deal
US-Iran news LIVE: A railway station was also hit according to semi-official Fars News Agency. Power lines in Iran’s Bandar Abbas and surrounding villages were also damaged,
US-Iran news LIVE: The United States expanded its airstrikes against Iran early Friday as it targeted civilian infrastructure, hitting bridges and railway stations. Two bridges in Iran’s Khamir County were struck, the Geryveh Bridge and the Kahurestan Bridge, linking Bandar Abbas to Shiraz, CNN reported citing local media. ...Read More
A railway station was also hit according to semi-official Fars News Agency. Power lines in Iran’s Bandar Abbas and surrounding villages were also damaged, prompting leaders to urge citizens to limit the use of air conditioning. At least seven people were killed in Iran after fresh US strikes hit the southern part of the country, AP reported.
US central command said they conducted a new wave of strikes against Iran for the sixth consecutive night to further degrade Iranian military capabilities. Iran has responded by attacking US bases in the Gulf.
Qatar's defence ministry said its armed forces intercepted an Iranian missile attack early on Friday, while the interior ministry said a child was injured by shrapnel from the interception.
In a post on X, the interior ministry confirmed that one child sustained an injury due to falling shrapnel resulting from interception operations, and is currently receiving the necessary medical care.
Will the Red Sea oil route be closed?
Iran has asked its ally, Yemen Houthis, to be ready to close the Red Sea oil route if the United States strikes Iranian power infrastructure, three sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The sources said the Houthis had been informed recently of Tehran's request, which has not been previously reported.
Oil prices have rallied up after US and Iran stepped up attacks across the Gulf, with their broken truce limiting oil flows out of the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures rose $1.05, or about 1.25%, to $85.28 a barrel by 0118 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose $1.03, or 1.3%, to $79.98 a barrel, erasing losses from the previous session, Reuters reported.
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- Jul 17, 2026 08:30 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: US ‘winning big’ in Iran, says Trump
US-Iran news LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said US is “winning big” in Iran and promised Americans will see the results "very, very shortly."
- Jul 17, 2026 08:16 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: One child injured in Qatar as defence ministry intercepts missile attack from Iran
US-Iran news LIVE: Qatar's defence ministry said its armed forces intercepted an Iranian missile attack early on Friday, while the interior ministry said a child was injured by shrapnel from the interception.
In a post on X, the interior ministry confirmed that one child sustained an injury due to falling shrapnel resulting from interception operations, and is currently receiving the necessary medical care.
- Jul 17, 2026 08:07 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: Five bridges in Iran struck in fresh US attacks
US-Iran news LIVE: Five bridges in southern Iran were struck in latest wave of US attacks, Reuters reported citing state media.
- Jul 17, 2026 07:56 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: Oil rises on intensifying US-Iran hostilities and threat of Red Sea closure
US-Iran news LIVE: Oil prices inched higher on Friday after the U.S. and Iran stepped up attacks across the Gulf, with their broken truce limiting oil flows out of the Strait of Hormuz and with Tehran asking the Houthi movement to stand ready to shut the Red Sea export route.
Brent crude futures rose $1.05, or about 1.25%, to $85.28 a barrel by 0118 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose $1.03, or 1.3%, to $79.98 a barrel, erasing losses from the previous session.
Both benchmark contracts have climbed nearly 12% this week, with Brent on track for a third consecutive weekly gain and WTI for a second weekly gain.
- Jul 17, 2026 07:52 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: Iran asks Houthi's to stand ready to close Red Sea oil route
US-Iran news LIVE: Iran has asked its ally, Yemen Houthis, to be ready to close the Red Sea oil route if the United States strikes Iranian power infrastructure, three sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The sources said the Houthis had been informed recently of Tehran's request, which has not been previously reported.
- Jul 17, 2026 07:50 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: 4 dead and 17 injured in Iran after fresh US attacks
US-Iran news LIVE: The US attacks on Iran early on early Friday morning led to the deaths of four people and injuries to 17, according to Iranian state media. In Iran's Hormozgan province, a strike killed three people and injured nine.
In Bandar Abbas, one person was killed and eight were injured.
- Jul 17, 2026 07:49 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: US struck two bridges in Iran. Check out their names
US-Iran news LIVE: Two bridges in Iran’s Khamir County were struck in fresh US strikes, namely the Geryveh Bridge and the Kahurestan Bridge, linking Bandar Abbas to Shiraz, CNN reported citing local media.
- Jul 17, 2026 07:47 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: Iran's energy infrastructure hit in US strikes, country issues AC use advisory
US-Iran news LIVE: Hossein Moghimi, the head of Iran's public relations ministry, told Tasnim News Agency that power lines were damaged after the Bandar Abbas strikes. Power disruptions happened in multiple areas in southern Iran.
After power was restored in some places, the ministry urged that residents limit use of heavy equipment, such as ACs.
- Jul 17, 2026 07:46 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: Qatar says it is intercepting missile attack
US-Iran news LIVE: Qatar on Friday said it had intercepted a missile attack, after AFP journalists in the capital Doha reported hearing several blasts.
"The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announces that armed forces intercepted missile attack which targeted State of Qatar," the defence ministry wrote on X.
- Jul 17, 2026 07:46 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: US military says it attacked Iran for sixth consecutive night
US-Iran news LIVE: US central command said they conducted a new wave of strikes against Iran for the sixth consecutive night to further degrade Iranian military capabilities. Iran has responded by attacking US bases in the Gulf.
- Jul 17, 2026 07:19 am IST
US-Iran news LIVE: 7 killed as US strikes railway stations, bridges in Iran
US-Iran news LIVE: The United States expanded its airstrikes against Iran early Friday as it targeted civilian infrastructure, hitting bridges and railway stations. Two bridges in Iran’s Khamir County were stuck, the Geryveh Bridge and the Kahurestan Bridge, linking Bandar Abbas to Shiraz, CNN reported citing local media.
At least seven people were killed in Iran after fresh US strikes hit the southern part of the country, AP reported.