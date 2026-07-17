US-Iran news LIVE: Sirens go off in Qatar after US targets Iranian bridges; White House says Tehran still wants deal

US-Iran news LIVE: The United States expanded its airstrikes against Iran early Friday as it targeted civilian infrastructure, hitting bridges and railway stations. Two bridges in Iran’s Khamir County were struck, the Geryveh Bridge and the Kahurestan Bridge, linking Bandar Abbas to Shiraz, CNN reported citing local media. ...Read More

A railway station was also hit according to semi-official Fars News Agency. Power lines in Iran’s Bandar Abbas and surrounding villages were also damaged, prompting leaders to urge citizens to limit the use of air conditioning. At least seven people were killed in Iran after fresh US strikes hit the southern part of the country, AP reported.

US central command said they conducted a new wave of strikes against Iran for the sixth consecutive night to further degrade Iranian military capabilities. Iran has responded by attacking US bases in the Gulf.

Qatar's defence ministry said its armed forces intercepted an Iranian missile attack early on Friday, while the interior ministry said a child was injured by shrapnel from the interception.

In a post on X, the interior ministry confirmed that one child sustained an injury due to falling shrapnel resulting from interception operations, and is currently receiving the necessary medical care.

Will the Red Sea oil route be closed?

Iran has asked its ally, Yemen Houthis, to be ready to close the Red Sea oil route if the United States strikes Iranian power infrastructure, three sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The sources said the Houthis had been informed recently of Tehran's request, which has not been previously reported.

Oil prices have rallied up after US and Iran stepped up attacks across the Gulf, with their broken truce limiting oil flows out of the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures rose $1.05, or about 1.25%, to $85.28 a barrel by 0118 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose $1.03, or 1.3%, to $79.98 a barrel, erasing losses from the previous session, Reuters reported.