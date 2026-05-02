US Iran war news LIVE: Trump not ‘satisfied’ with Iran talks, but refrains from issuing new threats

US Iran war news LIVE: The United States and Iran failed to meet a middle ground for a sustainable end to the war as President Donald said on Friday in the White House that he is not happy with the current status of negotiations. Claiming that Iran wants to make a deal, Trump told reporters, “but I’m not satisfied with it.” ...Read More

“We just had a conversation with Iran. Let’s see what happens. But I would say that I am not happy,” he said.

He did not provide much details on the nature of the talks and who from the Iranian side participated, but said, “they’ve made strides, but I’m not sure if they ever get there.”

However, even amidst his displeasure, Trump fell short of threatening renewed military action against Iran.

Trump's remarks came after Iran sent a revised peace proposal to the US through Pakistan, which is mediating the peace talks, reported IRNA. Iran's previous offer was rejected by Trump. However, it is unclear whether Trump was directly referring to Iran's new proposal while make the remarks.

The war between Iran and the US has been going on for over two months now, but currently remains under a temporary ceasefire as both the side attempt to strike a deal to end the war for good.

May Day demonstrations tied to US-Iran war

On May 1, a public holiday in several countries to mark International Workers’ Day, or Labour Day, several activists across the world took to streets to call for better wages and working conditions amid rising fuel costs and shrinking purchasing power triggered by the US' war with Iran.

“Working people refuse to pay the price for Donald Trump’s war in the Middle East…Today’s rallies show working people will not stand by and see their jobs and living standards destroyed," said the European Trade Union Confederation, which represents 93 trade union organizations across 41 European countries.

A key theme amid such demonstrations across the war world was rising living costs due to Iran war but no change in wages.

In South Africa, head of the Congress of South African Trade Unions, Zingiswa Losi, said that workers were “suffocating” due rising costs of food, electricity, transportation and healthcare, reported Associated Press.