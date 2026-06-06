US-Iran war highlights: Pakistan minister in Tehran for talks, Israeli strike kills 3 Lebanese soldiers
US-Iran war highlights: An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon killed three soldiers, Beirut's military said, as its chief travelled to Pakistan to meet with a key mediator in efforts to end the Middle East war.
US-Iran war highlights: Iran on Saturday fired ballistic missiles and drones toward Bahrain and Kuwait that were intercepted. Bahrain’s government called on Tehran to halt attacks on Gulf neighbours that test a fragile ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Iran said that it targeted American military assets in both countries, after the US attacked surveillance facilities on Qeshm Island and near Sirik that Iran said were used to protect borders and “ensure the security of navigation in international waters." ...Read More
The latest exchange of fire came as the Trump administration presses Iran to make a deal to end the war, which has strained the global economy and threatened a hunger crisis in some of the world's most vulnerable countries.
Pakistan's interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, arrived in Iran on Saturday as part of mediation efforts.
US Central Command said it hit the radar sites, including an island in the strait, "to defend against further attacks."
It was the latest in a back-and-forth of attacks that have strained the tenuous ceasefire in the war and efforts to reach a deal to extend it. Earlier this week, Iranian drones heavily damaged a passenger terminal at Kuwait's main airport, killing one person, wounding dozens and briefly closing the airfield.
The US-Iran peace deal
Despite the attacks raising new concerns that the ceasefire could collapse, US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that "the situation with Iran seems to be going quite well."
"We're going to come out of Iran very quickly, and it's going to be very strong one way or the other, whether it's a piece of paper or the very tough way," Trump said at an event with farmers in Wisconsin. "The very tough way is maybe the easier way, but we're going to come out, and your fertiliser prices are going to go way down, just like they were four months ago."
Trump increasingly appears to be boxed in on a conflict that has settled into a holding pattern. US and Iranian negotiators reached a tentative agreement a week ago to extend the ceasefire by 60 days and start a new round of talks on Iran's nuclear programme. But Trump has called for unspecified changes, and Iranian officials have shown no public signs of approving the deal.
Asked on Friday why it was taking so long, Trump told NBC's "Meet the Press" it was because "it's a very hard thing for them," citing their "great independence" and the fact that "they're strong, they're proud."
Iran cleared for the FIFA World Cup in the US
Members of Iran's World Cup soccer team have been granted visas to the United States, US officials quoted by the Associated Press said on Friday, clearing them to enter the United States from their training base in Tijuana, Mexico, ahead of their first two matches near Los Angeles this month.
The team's participation in the World Cup has been complicated by Iran's war with Israel and the United States. Problems with processing visas had earlier led Iran to move its training base from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, on Mexico’s border with California.
One US official said all players on the Iranian team were approved for visas and were in the process of receiving them. A second official said visas had been issued for players, coaches, trainers and some support staff.
The second official could not say if any Iranian applicants had been denied. A third official said athletes and “necessary support staff” had been issued visas, but suggested that some applicants affiliated with the team had been rejected for requesting visas “under false pretences.”
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- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 06:43:42 am
US-Iran war LIVE: This blog is closed
This blog is closed and will not be updated. For our continued LIVE coverage of the war, click here.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 06:26:12 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Yemen condemns Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait
Yemen’s Foreign Ministry has released a statement expressing its “strongest condemnation and denunciation” of Iran’s recent attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait.
“The Republic of Yemen affirms that these attacks represent a highly dangerous escalation and once again expose the aggressive and terrorist nature of the Iranian regime,” it said in its statement.
Yemen follows several other Arab countries, including Egypt, Qatar, Palestine, Saudi Arabia and more, in condemning Iran’s attacks on the Gulf states.
“The Republic of Yemen further calls on the international community to take a firm stance against these Iranian attacks and to deter its practices that threaten regional security and sovereignty and undermine international and regional peace and stability”, it added.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 05:54:37 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran accuses US of 'vindictive behaviour' with visa denials
US-Iran war LIVE: The Iran Football Federation is accusing the US of “vindictive behavior” regarding the refusal of visas for managerial and administrative members of its World Cup traveling party. IFF said 14 officials and staffers have been refused visas prior to upcoming matches in Inglewood, Calif., and Seattle. The list includes the federation's vice president Mehdi Mohammad Nabi and secretary-general Hedayat Mombeini. (Reuters)
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 05:34:50 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Qatar condemns Israeli attack targeting Lebanese Army patrol
US-Iran war LIVE: Qatar strongly condemned the Iranian attacks that targeted a Lebanese Army patrol on the Khardali - Nabatieh road, killing two officers and a soldier. "The State of Qatar condemns the Israeli attack that targeted a Lebanese Army patrol on the Khardali - Nabatieh road, which resulted in the killing of two officers and a soldier, and considers it a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the sister Lebanese Republic and a clear breach of the rules of international law," a statement of the Qatari government said.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 03:33:58 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Lebanon says Israeli strike on south kills two women, injures 22
US-Iran war LIVE: An Israeli strike on southern Lebanon killed two women and injured 22 people on Saturday, Lebanon's health ministry said. "The Israeli enemy raid on the town of Saksakiyeh, Sidon district, on Saturday morning resulted in two martyrs and 22 wounded, including three children and a woman," the ministry said in a statement. The attack from Israel comes despite a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 03:01:17 am
US-Iran war LIVE: US to make Iranian assets available to Gulf allies to repair damage
US-Iran war LIVE: The US will make Iranian assets available to Gulf allies to support rebuilding and repairs for future damage caused by Iran, Reuters cited a source as saying. The US will also consider using those assets to support repairs for past damages, the report said, adding that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has directed a team to assess costs for damage already inflicted on Gulf allies by Iran.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 01:57:09 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Gaza civil defence reports nine killed in Israeli strikes
US-Iran war LIVE: Gaza's civil defence service reported that Israeli strikes killed nine people, with Israel's military saying one of the dead was a Hamas "terrorist cell commander". In Gaza City, a drone strike killed seven people and wounded 15 others in the Jawazat camp for displaced people, according to the civil defence, a rescue service that operates under the authority of the Islamist movement Hamas. The city's Al-Shifa Hospital also reported receiving seven bodies. (AFP)
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 01:17:03 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Pakistan minister visits Tehran for third time in weeks
US-Iran war LIVE: Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reached Tehran to push for peace amidst rising tensions between the US and Iran. It is Naqvi's third visit to Iran in recent weeks, as Pakistan leads a diplomatic push to bring the two sides to the table.
Upon his arrival on Saturday, Naqvi was received by his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 12:43:24 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Israeli strike kills three Lebanese soldiers
US-Iran war LIVE: An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon killed three soldiers, Beirut's military said on Saturday. Israel has launched an operation in Lebanon to root out the Tehran-backed armed group Hezbollah, which drew Lebanon into the wider Middle East war by launching missiles on behalf of its sponsor. (AFP)
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 12:02:53 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Explosion on Iran's Kharg Island, linked to controlled ammunition detonation
US-Iran war LIVE: Explosion sounds were heard near Iran's Kharg Island on Sunday, Iran's Tasnim news agency said. Tehran later said that the explosions were linked to a controlled ammunition detonation.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 11:57:44 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's World Cup team must enter, leave US on match day, says envoy
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran ambassador has said that the Iran's World Cup team must enter and leave US on match day.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 09:52:38 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Lebanon death toll since Israeli strikes began increases to 3,593
US-Iran war LIVE: Lebanon's health ministry on Saturday said 3,593 people have been killed and 10,990 injured in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2, Al Jazeera reported. At least 5 deaths and 120 injuries were reported in the past 24 hours.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 09:10:11 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Lebanon army chief leaves for Pak after invitation of counterpart
US-Iran war LIVE: Lebanese army commander General Rudolf Haykal has departed for a visit to Pakistan after the invitation extended by his Pakistani counterpart, Reuters news agency reported.
This comes even as Pakistan has continued mediation efforts to end the US-Iran conflict, which has also spilled into Lebanon. Israeli strikes on Lebanon earlier today killed three Lebanese army personnel.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 09:06:46 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran team departs for Mexico to take part in World Cup after some players granted US visas late the night before
US-Iran war LIVE: The Iranian national football team took off from Turkey en route to Mexico on Saturday to take part in this year's World Cup, according to state TV, after its players were granted US visas late the night before, AFP reported.
This comes after the state TV reported that some members of the Iranian delegation had not been granted US visas, citing “discriminatory” behaviour.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 08:24:09 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson condemns Israeli attack which killed Lebanese army personnel
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon which led to the deaths of two Lebanese army officers and a soldier implies that Israel is “laying claim to Lebanon in all its components.”
Baghaei called the attack “a heinous crime against Lebanon, its army, and its sovereignty, and a clear message of aggression stating that Israel desires no security, stability, or prosperity for Lebanon.”
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 07:37:05 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran says US ‘lacks will to reduce tensions’, attacks ‘endanger security of region’
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's foreign ministry in a post on X on Saturday claimed that the US “not only lacks the will to reduce tensions and return to the path of stability, but with its adventurist actions, it seriously endangers the security of the region.”
The ministry further called on “the countries of the region to observe the principle of good neighbourliness and adhere to the fundamental principle of international law of refraining from allowing aggressors to use their territory and facilities to plan and carry out aggressive actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 07:14:30 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran condemns ‘flagrant ceasefire violation’ after US attacks on coastal facilities
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran on Saturday condemned the nighttime US attack on coastal radar installations in the Gulf as a “flagrant violation” of the April 8 ceasefire between both countries, AFP reported.
Iran's foreign ministry said it was an attack “on the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic republic”, while terming it as “hostile and provocative behaviour.”
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 06:36:19 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran says US attacks violated ceasefire, warns of consequences for ‘illegal actions’
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran on Saturday said the US attacks on radar and coastal surveillance facilities in Sirik area and the Qeshm island were in violation of the April 8 ceasefire agreed upon by both sides, Reuters news agency reported.
Iran's foreign ministry warned that the US would be responsible for the consequences of any “illegal actions” and further escalation. It further questioned US' intentions of reducing tensions, while citing “repeated ceasefire violations.”
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 05:55:29 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump says Iran has ‘22 per cent’ missiles left
US-Iran war LIVE: Amid Iranian strikes on Kuwait and Bahrain, US President Donald Trump said Tehran has “some missiles” and “some drones” left.
“They still have capacity…I would say, percentage wise, maybe 21, 22 percent of their missiles,” Trump told NBC News in an interview.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 05:47:39 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Kuwait army says it engaged 7 Iranian missiles, no injuries in attacks
US-Iran war LIVE: Kuwait's army on Saturday said it had engaged seven Iranian missiles, Reuters news agency reported. The army further said that Iranian attacks had caused material damage but no injuries.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 05:02:26 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: US visas denied to 15 of Iran's World Cup delegation members, state TV reports
US-Iran war LIVE: The United States, one of three host countries of the World Cup 2026, has denied visas to 15 members of Iran's delegation, the state television reported on Saturday, according to AFP.
“Visas have been issued for the national team and the technical staff, and there are 15 members of the administration and management whose visas are problematic and have not been issued by the US,” Iran's state TV reporter said from the Turkish city of Antalya.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 04:28:38 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon kill 9 amid ceasefire
US-Iran war LIVE: Amid a fragile truce between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli strikes on the southern part of Lebanon killed nine people, the Associated Press reported. This included three members of the Lebanese army, the state media reported.
An airstrike on a vehicle on a road linking the city of Nabatiyeh with the town of Marjayoun killed a brigadier general, a captain and another soldier, the army said.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 04:25:35 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran alleges ‘discriminatory treatment’ for refusal of visas to its World Cup players as team heads to Mexico
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran on Saturday lashed out at the United States for refusing visas to some of its World Cup squad support staff as the players were to leave Turkey for Mexico.
The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to start on June 11, and is being jointly hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.
“Why do you not say that visas were denied to a large portion of the managerial and executive staff, technical advisers, and others who are an integral part of any national football team?”the Iranian embassy in Turkey said in a post on X. “You have now escalated the deliberate and discriminatory treatment against Iran's national football team to its highest level,” it added.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 04:19:55 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Kuwait condemns fresh Iranian strikes, calls them ‘dangerous escalation’
US-Iran war LIVE: Kuwait on Saturday condemned fresh attacks from Iran, calling them “a dangerous escalation.”
Kuwait said the strikes were a “direct threat” to the “lives of citizens and residents”, AFP reported. It further affirmed “that these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the state.”
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 03:41:03 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Kuwait says its international airport targeted again
US-Iran war LIVE: Kuwait on Saturday said Iran had targeted its international airport again in the renewed attacks on Saturday, AFP reported. Iran had earlier too struck Kuwait's airport, killing one and injuring over 60 others, leading to the closure of the airport for some hours.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 03:39:02 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Bahrain says it intercepted missiles, drones from Iran
US-Iran war LIVE: Bahrain on Saturday said it had intercepted three missiles and several drones launched from Iran, according to a statement from its army, Reuters news agency reported.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 03:17:39 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Pak interior minister to travel to Tehran on Saturday
US-Iran war LIVE: Pakistan's interior minister will be travelling to Tehran on Saturday. The minister had last month made a visit to Tehran. Islamabad is acting as a mediator between US and Iran, with negotiations still underway to reach an understanding on ending the conflict.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 02:51:03 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran accuses IAEA of politicising oversight of Tehran's nuclear programme
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said UN nuclear watchdog IAEA should avoid turning technical reports into “tools of political pressure” if it wants to be a part of the diplomatic solution, Reuters news agency reported.
He said that the loss of the agency's oversight at some facilities resulted from the attacks rather than a lack of cooperation by Iran.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 02:42:58 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Air traffic resumes in Kuwait
The Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Directorate has said that air traffic has resumed after it was temporarily suspended following Iranian attacks.
Earlier, the Kuwaiti airspace was temporarily closed as a precautionary measure, and 11 flights operated by Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways were diverted to nearby airports, the directorate said in a statement.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 02:25:34 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Senior Lebanese army officer killed by Israeli strike
A brigadier general of the Lebanese armed forces has been killed by Israeli fire, even though the Lebanese military is supposed to be working alongside the Israelis to disarm Hezbollah in the south and implement a ceasefire agreement that includes the redeployment of Lebanese Armed Forces in these areas, Al Jazeera reported.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 02:06:44 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Russia’s Rosneft CEO says China is best prepared for closure of Strait of Hormuz
Igor Sechin, CEO of Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft, has said that China is best prepared for a closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to its well-thought-out state policy.
China’s energy security policy has been balanced and based on a realistic assessment of risks, Sechin said.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:49:51 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran responds to Lebanese President
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has responded to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in a post written in Arabic, using Lebanese dialect to accuse him of political betrayal after Aoun said Tehran uses Lebanon as a bargaining chip with Washington.
In a message on X, spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote: “He sells the one standing next to him and buys the one standing against him. He leaves the one who supported him and follows the one who choked him.”
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:25:28 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Senior Lebanese MP says sever ties with Tehran over Iranian foreign minister’s comments
Lebanon should sever diplomatic relations with Iran after its foreign minister crossed “all boundaries of diplomatic rudeness” by criticising the Lebanese president, a Lebanese member of parliament said.
Elie Mahfoud, head of Lebanon’s Forces of Change parliamentary bloc, said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had overstepped “the position of the Presidency, which represents the sovereignty of the Lebanese state and the dignity of its people,” by criticising Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun.
“Once again, Iranian officials insist on addressing the Lebanese with a guardian and ruler mindset, as if Lebanon were a province subordinate to Tehran rather than an independent state with sovereignty and free decision-making,” Mahfoud said in a post on X.
Mahfoud called “to sever relations with any state that opposes Lebanon or treats it with superiority and disdain or violates its right to be a free and independent sovereign.”
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:14:05 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Israeli forces infiltrate Golan villages, arrest Syrian citizen
Israeli military vehicles infiltrated the Golan Heights overnight and arrested a Syrian citizen from a farm near the village of Saida in the southern countryside of Quneitra, Syria’s state news agency SANA has reported.
The agency said an Israeli force of four vehicles entered the Abu Madhara farm west of Saida after midnight, raided a house, and took the unidentified citizen into occupied territory. No reason for the arrest was given.
In a separate incursion early Saturday, another four-vehicle Israeli force entered the village of Al-Usha, also in the southern Quneitra countryside, and searched several homes before withdrawing, SANA said.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 01:03:51 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Israeli military issues new round of forced displacement orders in southern Lebanon
The Israeli military has issued a new round of forced displacement orders for the residents of Armati, Mashgara, Kafr Huna, Sajad and Ansariya in southern Lebanon.
In a post on X, the Israeli army’s Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, instructed residents of the villages and towns to leave immediately and move north of the Zahrani River.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 12:47:04 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Bahrain condemns Iranian missile attack on its territory and Kuwait
Bahrain has condemned Iran’s launch of seven ballistic missiles towards its territory and that of Kuwait early on Saturday, calling it a flagrant violation of sovereignty and a threat to Gulf security.
In a Foreign Ministry statement, Bahrain said the missiles were successfully intercepted and praised the vigilance of its armed forces and those of Kuwait.
It accused Iran of breaching UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which condemned Iranian attacks and any efforts to close the Strait of Hormuz or disrupt international navigation.
Bahrain also called on Iran to immediately cease what it described as unjustified attacks, fully open the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions, disclose naval mine locations, and allow more than 20,000 stranded sailors to leave the region safely.
It added that its patience “does not imply weakness” and that defending its sovereignty was a red line, pledging to take all legitimate measures to protect its security.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 12:01:32 pm
US-Iran war LIVE: Iranian official claims ‘first’ victory over US, says 'ball in Trump's court'
In a major development in West Asia, a senior Iranian official has claimed Tehran's 'first' military victory in the Islamic Republic's 47-year-old history, while demanding the release of USD 24 billion worth of Iranian assets. Military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Mohsen Rezaei, has said that the US would "enter into a dark corridor" if fighting resumes.
The strategic assessment comes as the official asserts that the current battlefield situation has fundamentally altered Tehran's position in peace negotiations with the United States, presenting US President Donald Trump with a 'test of trust'.
"This is the first time Iran has emerged victorious in wars, while in previous wars Iran has always been defeated," Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, told CNN.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 11:51:05 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Israeli forces kill a Palestinian infant in the occupied West Bank, say health officials
Israeli troops killed a seven-month-old Palestinian baby boy after firing at his parents’ vehicle in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Sam Fahd Abu Haikal was killed Friday evening, and his parents were wounded while driving in the Tel Rumeida area south of Hebron City, according to the ministry.
The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said the infant was critically wounded after being struck in the jaw by the same bullet that injured his mother. He later died of his injuries. His father, Fahd Abdul Aziz Abu Haikal, a lecturer at Bethlehem University, was shot in the hand. They were traveling from Bethlehem to visit family in Hebron when soldiers opened fire, the agency reported.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 11:48:46 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran judiciary official warns Iranians abroad over cooperation with US, Israel
A senior Iranian Justice Ministry official warned that cooperation by some Iranians abroad with Israel and the United States could be treated as participation in or assistance with terrorism-related offenses.
Askar Jalalian, the ministry’s deputy for human rights, told the judiciary’s Mizan news agency that such cooperation “could amount to participation or assistance in assassination and financing terrorism.”
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 11:34:39 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Amnesty chief calls for Israeli ‘cruelty’ to end, release Gaza hospital director Abu Safia
Amnesty International’s Agnes Callamard has called on Israel to release Dr Hussam Abu Safia, the director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan hospital, following reports that he was moved to solitary confinement in Israel’s Nafha prison.
“Why oh why such cruelty?” Callamard said in a post on X.
“Why oh why those with the power to hold Israel authorities accountable for their cruelty failing over and over?” she asked.
“Dr Hussam Abu Safia should be with his loved ones, and caring for the many many people in need of his skills. The last place where he should be is solitary confinement,” she added.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 11:29:49 am
US-Iran war LIVE: US-Iran standoff drags on as conflict nears 100-day mark
US-Iran war LIVE: The US and Iran remained at loggerheads over any potential truce heading into the weekend, with the conflict nearing the 100-day mark and Tehran saying that it and Oman have sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.
Following skirmishes overnight between Hezbollah and Israel in southern Lebanon, Iran continued to insist on a ceasefire there before reaching a deal with the US. A military adviser to Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei told CNN that “the ball is in Trump’s court” when it comes to a deal, insisting on the unfreezing of $24 billion in assets.
President Donald Trump has insisted for months that Iran is near its breaking point. On Friday he told reporters that “We’re having great success with Iran,” adding that “they’re in no position to have a nuclear weapon.”
But the president, in an interview with NBC News during a trip to Wisconsin, conceded that Iran had some missile and drone capacity, despite moments earlier saying that the US had “totally destroyed” the country’s military capabilities and that it was “virtually decapitated.” He said Iran still has about 21-22% of their missiles remaining. (Bloomberg)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 11:27:54 am
US-Iran war LIVE: US military says it shot down Iranian missiles, drones launched toward Gulf allies, Strait of Hormuz
US-Iran war LIVE: The US military said it shot down Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched toward the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf Arab allies on Friday, while striking some of the Islamic Republic's coastal surveillance radar sites in response, an exchange of fire that further frayed a shaky ceasefire with Tehran.
The exchange of strikes comes as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on Iran to make a deal to end the conflict.
US Central Command said on social media Friday night that Iran fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain, with US forces intercepting six of the missiles and a seventh failing to reach its target. The military said there were no reports of harm to US personnel. (PTI)
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 10:46:54 am
US-Iran war LIVE: IRGC says latest clash with US prompted by escort of tankers through Hormuz
Iran’s Fars news agency reports that the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has shared a sequence of events detailing the latest exchange of fire between US and Iranian forces:
According to the IRGC, the clashes began when four oil tankers “guided” by the US military “attempted to illegally exit the Strait of Hormuz”.
The IRGC says its navy issued a warning after which one of the “oil tankers was targeted and stopped, and the other offending vessels turned back”.
Shortly after, according to the IRGC, “American drones hit a telecommunications port in Qeshm and a port in Sirik with two projectiles.”
The IRGC retaliated by targeting two US air bases in Kuwait and the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain “in response”.
“We warn the aggressor and child-killing enemy that if these evils are repeated, a limited response will not suffice. You will be responsible for the consequences of the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz to the export of oil and gas,” the IRGC said in a statement.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 10:36:55 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Trump downplays regional conflict as "practice", claims Iran talks "going quite well"
Expressing striking confidence in the trajectory of backchannel diplomacy, US President Donald Trump has voiced considerable optimism about ongoing deliberations with Tehran, asserting that the diplomatic track appears to be progressing favourably.
The positive assessment comes despite Iranian authorities recently characterising the high-stakes discussions as at a "deadlock".
Addressing a press pool on Friday upon his arrival in Wisconsin for a scheduled public event, Trump directly minimised the public friction, stating, "The situation with Iran seems to be going quite well."
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 10:27:08 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Indonesia's central bank, finance minister agree to boost asset yields to aid rupiah
Indonesia's central bank chief and finance minister on Saturday agreed to increase yields on Indonesian assets to attract portfolio inflows and support the rupiah, after the currency hit record lows in the past few weeks.
Southeast Asia's largest economy has been hit by heavy capital outflows this year, with the stock market plunging more than 30% and the rupiah sinking amid investor concerns over President Prabowo Subianto's big spending plans, even as fuel subsidies ballooned due to the Iran war.
Bank Indonesia and the finance ministry "will increase the attractiveness of yields" on Indonesian assets "so that portfolio inflows return" to the country, Governor Perry Warjiyo told a press conference at the parliament building.
Warjiyo did not provide any details on the plan. He took questions but didn't give any clearer answers.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 10:07:06 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran FM urges Lebanon President to save country from 'real foe'
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urged on Saturday Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who had criticised Tehran for interfering in his country, to save Lebanon from its "real foe".
"Based on Mr Aoun's comments, one would think it's Iran that has occupied 1/5 of Lebanon, displaced 1/4 of the Lebanese and is bombing his country on a daily basis... Save Lebanon from your real foe, Mr President," Araghchi wrote on X.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 09:46:02 am
US-Iran war LIVE: US intelligence assessment raised Israeli espionage threat level to ‘critical’, report says
The US Defence Intelligence Agency raised its counterintelligence threat assessment for Israel to “critical,” NBC News reported on Friday, citing current and former US officials.
According to the report, the move reflects concerns within the Pentagon that Israeli intelligence services are seeking information on the Trump administration’s internal deliberations on the war with Iran and other Middle East issues.
Israel’s embassy in Washington rejected the report, calling it “completely false” and denying that it spies on US government officials. A White House official also disputed the account, NBC reported.
The Pentagon declined to comment. NBC said the reported assessment comes amid tensions between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the war with Iran.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 09:40:41 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Iran's response to Trump saying he is open to meeting its supreme leader
Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi indicated Donald Trump is not living ‘in the real world’, after the US president repeatedly suggested he is open to meeting Iran’s supreme leader.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 09:35:39 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Palestine welcomes Slovenian president’s stand on its flag
The State of Palestine’s X account has welcomed the actions of Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar after she pushed back against the country’s new right-wing prime minister’s removal of a Palestinian flag from a government building in the capital, Ljubljana.
President Musar has announced that the Palestinian flag will now fly for a week outside the presidential palace and will then remain inside the building “as a reminder to all who visit my office”.
- Sat, 06 Jun 2026 09:14:40 am
US-Iran war LIVE: Israel bombs Gaza, 1 killed
Al Jazeera Arabic reported that an Israeli bombardment targeted a tent sheltering forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza’s southern Khan Younis city, killing one person.
The attack overnight injured another person.