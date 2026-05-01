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Iran-US war news LIVE: Tehran's ‘painful’ strikes warning to US; Hegseth says Trump needs no congressional nod on war

By Karishma Ayaldasani
May 01, 2026 07:22:56 am IST

A post-Vietnam War law puts a 60-day clock on the use of military force without congressional authorization. The Iran war would hit that 60-day mark on May 1.

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US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.(Getty Images via AFP)

Iran-US war news LIVE updates: Amid a shaky ceasefire and a war with an uncertain future, Iran issued fresh warnings to the US on Thursday, vowing to launch "long and painful strikes" if attacks were renewed. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is attempting to continue military action without the need to seek congressional approval. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 01 May 2026 07:19:11 am

    US Defence Secretary says Trump does not need congressional nod

    US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday argued that US President Donald Trump does not require congressional authorisation to continue a war beyond 60 days because the ceasefire agreement reached with Iran has paused the clock on any such obligation.

    Hegseth was testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee, where he said that the ceasefire paused the 60-day clock. “We are in a cease-fire right now, which our understanding means the 60-day clock pauses, or stops, in a cease-fire,” he said.

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