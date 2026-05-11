US Iran war news LIVE: ‘Totally unacceptable’, says Trump as he rejects Iran's response to US proposal
US Iran war news LIVE: Iran sent its response to the latest US proposal on Sunday morning through Pakistan, who has come up to be the main mediator between the two nations.
US Iran war news LIVE: Peace talks between Iran and the US stalled once again as US President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected Tehran’s response to his proposal calling it “totally unacceptable.” Taking to Truth Social, Trump said he “doesn’t like it.” He further said, “I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called “Representatives.” I don’t like it.” ...Read More
Iran sent its response to the latest US proposal on Sunday morning through Pakistan, who has come up to be the main mediator between the two nations.
‘Yo go in, you take it out’: Netanyahu on Iran's uranium
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said there is “work to be done” in Iran as he acknowledged that Iran still possesses the capabilities it had at the start of the war. “Now, we’ve degraded a lot of it, but all of that is still there. and there’s work to be done,” Netanyahu said in an interview with CBS ‘60 Minutes.’
“I’m not going to talk about military means, but what President Trump has said to me – ‘I want to go in there’ – and I think it can be done physically,” he said. “That’s not the problem. If you have an agreement, and you go in and you take it out. Why not? That’s the best way.”
What is the situation in the Strait of Hormuz?
Iran’s military has warned nations imposing sanctions on Tehran that they will “face problems” when their vessels pass through the Strait of Hormuz, CNN reported citing state media on Sunday.
“From now on, countries that follow the United States in enforcing sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran will certainly face problems passing through the Strait of Hormuz,” said Brigadier General Amir Akraminia, the Army’s spokesperson.
The US has imposed a wide range of sanctions against Iran for decades, placing a stranglehold on its economy. Other countries, including the European Union bloc, Britain and Australia, have followed suit, voicing concerns around Tehran’s weapons programs, human rights record and the funding of militant groups, CNN reported.
Washington imposed a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz after first peace talks in Islamabad failed to reach a common consensus. Last week, the US and Iran indulged in an exchange of attack on Hormuz, further lowering the chances of a peace proposal to end the 10-week-long war.
Rubio meets Qatar's PM, discusses war in West Asia
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, underlining Doha’s key role in regional diplomacy. The talks focused on maintaining security across the Middle East and Qatar’s continued role as a mediator, particularly as Washington awaits Tehran’s response to a proposed peace initiative. The US also expressed appreciation for Qatar’s cooperation on multiple fronts.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 11 May 2026 07:44:27 am
US Iran war news LIVE: Netanyahu says he wants to phase out American spending for Israel
US Iran war news LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he wants US financial support for Israel’s military to end over the next decade.
“I want to draw down the American support for Israel to zero,” he said in an interview on CBS’s 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday. “We’ve come of age.”
He added, “I think that it’s time that we weaned ourselves from the remaining military support and go from aid to partnership.”
The US currently gives Israel $3.8 billion every year in military assistance under a 10-year agreement negotiated during the Obama administration, which remains in place until 2028.
- Mon, 11 May 2026 07:39:17 am
US Iran war news LIVE: Inside Iran's response to US proposal
US Iran war news LIVE: Inside Iran's response to US proposal
The response also called for the US office of foreign assets control (OFAC) to lift sanctions on Iranian oil sales for a 30-day period, along with an end to the naval blockade on Iran, as per the report.
Iran’s demands also include “Iranian management of the Strait of Hormuz if certain commitments are undertaken by the US”, the source told the news agency. However, they did not specify what those commitments would involve.
The news agency also cited the source as saying that Iran’s proposal calls for an end to the war across all fronts.
The proposed deal reportedly includes a 30-day negotiation period after the fighting ends to work out further details, Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen reported, citing sources.
It also mentioned that talks between Tehran and Washington will continue in written form through the Pakistani mediator for the time being, as per the report.
Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Iran had expressed willingness to pause uranium enrichment for a shorter duration than the 20-year suspension proposed by the US. However, Tehran rejected any move to dismantle its nuclear facilities.
- Mon, 11 May 2026 07:38:41 am
US Iran war news LIVE: Inside Iran's response to US proposal that Trump called ‘unacceptable’
US Iran war news LIVE: An Iranian proposal delivered to the United States through mediator Pakistan called for demands for compensation for war-related damage and recognition of the Islamic Republic’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz,local media reported.
Inside Iran's response to US peace proposal
In its response to the US peace proposal, Iran called for an immediate halt to the war and demanded a guarantee that no fresh attacks will be launched against the Islamic Republic, Tasnim reported.
It also demanded compensation for war-related damage and recognition of the Islamic Republic’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported.
- Mon, 11 May 2026 07:33:46 am
US Iran war news LIVE: ‘We will never bow down', says Iran as it warns US of fresh attacks
US Iran war news LIVE: Iran responded to Washington’s latest peace proposal earlier in the day, while warning that it would retaliate against any fresh US strikes and would not allow more foreign warships in the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite ongoing behind-the-scenes diplomacy, Tehran continued to publicly maintain a defiant stance.
"We will never bow down to the enemy, and if there is talk of dialogue or negotiation, it does not mean surrender or retreat," Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on X on Sunday.
- Mon, 11 May 2026 06:57:37 am
US Iran war news LIVE: ‘Work to be done’, says Benjamin Netanyahu on Iran
US Iran war news LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said there is “work to be done” in Iran as he acknowledged that Iran still possesses the capabilities it had at the start of the war. “Now, we’ve degraded a lot of it, but all of that is still there. and there’s work to be done,” Netanyahu said in an interview with CBS ‘60 Minutes.’
“I’m not going to talk about military means, but what President Trump has said to me – ‘I want to go in there’ – and I think it can be done physically,” he said. “That’s not the problem. If you have an agreement, and you go in and you take it out. Why not? That’s the best way.”
- Mon, 11 May 2026 06:57:04 am
US Iran war news LIVE | ‘Totally unacceptable’: Trump rejects Iran's response to US proposal
US Iran war news LIVE: Peace talks between Iran and the US stalled once again as US President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected Tehran’s response to his proposal calling it “totally unacceptable.” Taking to Truth Social, Trump said he “doesn’t like it.”
“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called “Representatives.” I don’t like it.”
Iran sent its response to the latest US proposal on Sunday morning through Pakistan, who has come up to be the main mediator between the two nations. The details of the response were not revealed.