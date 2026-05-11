US Iran war news LIVE: ‘Totally unacceptable’, says Trump as he rejects Iran's response to US proposal

US Iran war news LIVE: Peace talks between Iran and the US stalled once again as US President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected Tehran’s response to his proposal calling it “totally unacceptable.” Taking to Truth Social, Trump said he “doesn’t like it.” He further said, “I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called “Representatives.” I don’t like it.” ...Read More

Iran sent its response to the latest US proposal on Sunday morning through Pakistan, who has come up to be the main mediator between the two nations.

‘Yo go in, you take it out’: Netanyahu on Iran's uranium

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said there is “work to be done” in Iran as he acknowledged that Iran still possesses the capabilities it had at the start of the war. “Now, we’ve degraded a lot of it, but all of that is still there. and there’s work to be done,” Netanyahu said in an interview with CBS ‘60 Minutes.’

“I’m not going to talk about military means, but what President Trump has said to me – ‘I want to go in there’ – and I think it can be done physically,” he said. “That’s not the problem. If you have an agreement, and you go in and you take it out. Why not? That’s the best way.”

What is the situation in the Strait of Hormuz?

Iran’s military has warned nations imposing sanctions on Tehran that they will “face problems” when their vessels pass through the Strait of Hormuz, CNN reported citing state media on Sunday.

“From now on, countries that follow the United States in enforcing sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran will certainly face problems passing through the Strait of Hormuz,” said Brigadier General Amir Akraminia, the Army’s spokesperson.

The US has imposed a wide range of sanctions against Iran for decades, placing a stranglehold on its economy. Other countries, including the European Union bloc, Britain and Australia, have followed suit, voicing concerns around Tehran’s weapons programs, human rights record and the funding of militant groups, CNN reported.

Washington imposed a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz after first peace talks in Islamabad failed to reach a common consensus. Last week, the US and Iran indulged in an exchange of attack on Hormuz, further lowering the chances of a peace proposal to end the 10-week-long war.

Rubio meets Qatar's PM, discusses war in West Asia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, underlining Doha’s key role in regional diplomacy. The talks focused on maintaining security across the Middle East and Qatar’s continued role as a mediator, particularly as Washington awaits Tehran’s response to a proposed peace initiative. The US also expressed appreciation for Qatar’s cooperation on multiple fronts.