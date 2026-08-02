Open Hormuz Strait, end nuclear threat: Trump lays out ‘parameters’ for Iran deal | What are they?

The United States has announced it will halt its planned strikes against Iran after “parameters” for a peace deal were agreed to. Taking to Truth Social, US President Donald Trump claimed that the deal will include the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the end of Iran's nuclear programme.

Donald Trump called for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and ending Iran's nuclear programme as some of the key parameters of the deal. (REUTERS)

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"This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat. Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US President also added that Israel has also expressed its commitment to halt strikes and reach a peace deal. Israel's inclusion in this deal comes after the state refused to be a part of the ceasefire agreement struck between the US and Iran in June.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the deal between Washington and Tehran, Israel stated that it will continue to prioritise its national security and strike against Iran and its proxies, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the deal between Washington and Tehran, Israel stated that it will continue to prioritise its national security and strike against Iran and its proxies, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon. {{/usCountry}}

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“Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL. The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE,” Trump added further.

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A peace deal, then fresh attacks

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The US and Iran signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding on June 17, 2026. As part of this deal, the US announced it will be halting all strikes in the region, building on the ceasefire established in April.

Along with the ceasefire, the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened and operate at its pre-war status. In addition to this, the United States would end its naval blockade of Iranian ports.

The MoU between Washington and Iran also added a commitment from Tehran that it will not pursue nuclear weapons. Furthermore, the US also agreed to lift sanctions against Iran and release its frozen assets.

A ceasefire in Lebanon, where Israel and Hezbollah were fighting, was also agreed upon, despite Israel stating it had no part in the deal.

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Despite this ceasefire, fighting resumed between the US and Iran on July 8 with both nations accusing the other of violating the truce. This 14-point memo was suspended later in the month by Iran.