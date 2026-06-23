Iran denies US claim on IAEA inspectors; Trump says Tehran will ensure ‘nuclear honesty’

Iran on Monday refuted claims made by US Vice President JD Vance that Tehran has agreed to admit inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a development he said “is probably what we’re most excited about as Americans.” US Vice President JD Vance waves as he boards Air Force Two after the U.S. and Iran held high-level talks at the Lake Lucerne Summit, at Emmen Military Air Base, Emmen, Switzerland. (REUTERS)

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran’s interaction with the IAEA would proceed “in accordance with Iran’s obligations under safeguard agreements” and “in line with resolutions passed by Parliament and decisions of the Supreme National Security Council,” CNN reported citing the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

A law enacted by Iran’s parliament last summer limited cooperation with the IAEA and halted routine inspections. However, according to IRNA as cited by CNN, ties with the UN nuclear watchdog were never fully severed. The legislation still permits IAEA inspectors to access “active nuclear sites,” including the Bushehr nuclear power plant, but only on a “case-by-case basis.”

Trump backs Vance's claim US President Donald Trump on Monday doubled down on Vance's claim and said Iran will agree to have weapons inspections to ensure “nuclear honesty.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Everybody is fully aware that Iran will agree to have Major Weapons Inspections in order to ensure “Nuclear Honesty” long into the future. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Vance says ‘good day’ of negotiations Vance on Monday described talks between the two countries in Switzerland as a “very, very good day” of negotiations, outlining four key priorities as technical discussions are expected to continue in the coming days.

“First, we wanted to build a mechanism for keeping the Strait of Hormuz open — it is open,” Vance told reporters at Bürgenstock, adding that “we wanted to make sure that we actually set up the coordination mechanism” for de-mining operations and the resumption of trade.

Second, the vice president said negotiators also sought to establish a “similar mechanism” for “deconfliction for the regional ceasefire,” aimed at preventing broader military escalation in the region, particularly in Lebanon, according to CNN.

Third, Vance reiterated his claim that Iran will allow nuclear inspectors from the IAEA. He further said that negotiators had set up a process for technical talks to continue after lead negotiators depart Switzerland later in the day.

“We set the foundation — we haven’t built the house — but we’ve laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people,” the vice president said as he prepared to leave Switzerland, as per CNN.

‘Talks continued’, says Vance after Trump's threat The US vice president dismissed suggestions that negotiations with Iran were disrupted after President Donald Trump issued threats of renewed strikes.

“No, they didn’t throw a wrench in the system,” Vance said, according to CNN.

Trump had warned of fresh attacks on Iran in a phone call with Fox News and told Iran’s president to “watch his mouth” while the talks were ongoing. Vance acknowledged that the remarks briefly unsettled the negotiations.

“There was a little bit of threatening, there was a little bit of whining, but at the end of the day, the talks continued, and we made great progress,” he said.