'US is rigged, crooked and evil', Donald Trump says. Then, blames Joe Biden

Published on Oct 31, 2022 02:31 PM IST

Donald Trump: Donald Trump faces a flurry of investigations into his businesses and conduct surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

Donald Trump: Former US president Donald Trump speaks during a rally.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Former US president Donald Trump who faces corruption allegations said that “the witch hunt continues against him as he blamed Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

"The Witch Hunt continues, and after 6 years and millions of pages of documents, they've got nothing. If I had what Hunter and Joe had, it would be the Electric Chair. Our Country is Rigged, Crooked, and Evil - We must bring it back, and FAST. Next stop, Communism!" Trump posted Sunday morning on his social media platform Truth Social, Newsweek reported.

Donald Trump faces a flurry of investigations into his businesses, conduct surrounding the 2020 presidential election and whether he improperly stored classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Read more: Will Donald Trump return to Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover?

Donald Trump has denounced the investigation as politically-motivated "witch hunt" and has repeatedly called the Biden family as corrupt.

"There has not been such a case (Criminal) brought in the United States before, handcuffs for the Executive, and all. Democrat 'Peekaboo' James is also happening just before the Election, a NO NO. Disgraceful!!!" Donald Trump wrote in another post on Truth Social.

Trump's company, the Trump Organisation, is also on trial this week for criminal tax fraud. If convicted, the Trump Organisation could be fined over $1 million.

