Home / World News / Will Donald Trump return to Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover?

Will Donald Trump return to Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover?

world news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 04:56 PM IST

Donald Trump On Twitter: As Elon Musk took over Twitter this week, Donald Trump's set-in-stone suspension looked a lot less certain.

Donald Trump On Twitter: Suspended Twitter account of former US President Donald Trump is displayed on a mobile phone with former US President Trump's Truth's page.(AFP)
Donald Trump On Twitter: Suspended Twitter account of former US President Donald Trump is displayed on a mobile phone with former US President Trump's Truth's page.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Former US president Donald Trump was supposedly banned for life from Twitter following the Capitol Hill riots. Twitter had then said that the permanent suspension was "due to the risk of further incitement of violence".

In response, Donald Trump had legally challenged Twitter's decision describing it as censorship. But as Elon Musk took over Twitter this week, Donald Trump's set-in-stone suspension looked a lot less certain.

What has Elon Musk said about censorship on Twitter?

Elon Musk, in a tweet on Friday, said that he would introduce a “council” that will take decisions on whether people who have been banned on the social media platform would be allowed back. This includes Donald Trump as well.

Would Donald Trump come back on Twitter?

Donald Trump was extremely active on the social media platform before his suspension and regarded it as a way of connecting directly with voters as he said he was able to talk to his base without traditional media.

But now Donald Trump owns and runs his own social media company, known as "Truth Social". It looks and works almost exactly like Twitter - allowing people to post "Truths" instead of tweets. Although, the platform is said to have just 92,000 installs until last month, it is said to be growing.

What has Donald Trump said on Elon Musk's Twitter takeover?

Donald Trump wrote on his own social media platform ‘Truth Social’ after Elon Musk took over, “I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country."

So when will Donald Trump return on Twitter?

Even Elon Musk cannot answer that.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
donald trump elon musk
donald trump elon musk

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out