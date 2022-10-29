Will Donald Trump return to Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover?

Former US president Donald Trump was supposedly banned for life from Twitter following the Capitol Hill riots. Twitter had then said that the permanent suspension was "due to the risk of further incitement of violence".

In response, Donald Trump had legally challenged Twitter's decision describing it as censorship. But as Elon Musk took over Twitter this week, Donald Trump's set-in-stone suspension looked a lot less certain.

What has Elon Musk said about censorship on Twitter?

Elon Musk, in a tweet on Friday, said that he would introduce a “council” that will take decisions on whether people who have been banned on the social media platform would be allowed back. This includes Donald Trump as well.

Would Donald Trump come back on Twitter?

Donald Trump was extremely active on the social media platform before his suspension and regarded it as a way of connecting directly with voters as he said he was able to talk to his base without traditional media.

But now Donald Trump owns and runs his own social media company, known as "Truth Social". It looks and works almost exactly like Twitter - allowing people to post "Truths" instead of tweets. Although, the platform is said to have just 92,000 installs until last month, it is said to be growing.

What has Donald Trump said on Elon Musk's Twitter takeover?

Donald Trump wrote on his own social media platform ‘Truth Social’ after Elon Musk took over, “I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country."

So when will Donald Trump return on Twitter?

Even Elon Musk cannot answer that.

