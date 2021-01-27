US issues terror alert over anti-govt extremists, urges to avoid large crowds
The department of homeland security issued a national terrorism advisory system bulletin due to a heightened threat environment across the United States.
AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:59 PM IST
The US Department of Homeland Security declared a nationwide terrorism alert Wednesday, citing the potential threat from domestic anti-government extremists after Joe Biden was sworn in as president.
"Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence," the department said.
