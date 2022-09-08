Teen gunman in custody after shooting spree in US. He recorded it on Facebook
US Memphis Shooting: "Suspect is in custody," Memphis Police Department said on Twitter. "Shelter in place has been lifted."
Four people were killed and three others injured during an hours-long shooting rampage late Wednesday night in the American city of Memphis, the Associated Press said this morning, while local media reports also said the suspect - 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, who is now in custody - streamed at least one of the shooting incidents on Facebook Live.
Memphis Police tweeted late last night to confirm Kelly had been apprehended and that the 'shelter in place' order - to seek safety within the building you are in, rather than evacuate the area, during an emergency - had been lifted.
Late last night, as news of the shooting broke, the police released a photograph of the suspect and a description of the vehicle he was driving.
They also urged people to stay indoors till he was caught; "The suspect is still at large. If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved," the police said.
A video of one of the shootings was posted on Facebook; news agency Reuters said it showed a man rambling "this is for real" and using coarse language as he fired twice inside a shop.