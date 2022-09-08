Teen gunman in custody after shooting spree in US. He recorded it on Facebook

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 12:43 PM IST

US Memphis Shooting: "Suspect is in custody," Memphis Police Department said on Twitter. "Shelter in place has been lifted."

US Memphis Shooting: The suspect who was identified as Ezekiel Kelly is now in custody.
ByHT News Desk

Four people were killed and three others injured during an hours-long shooting rampage late Wednesday night in the American city of Memphis, the Associated Press said this morning, while local media reports also said the suspect - 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, who is now in custody - streamed at least one of the shooting incidents on Facebook Live.

Memphis Police tweeted late last night to confirm Kelly had been apprehended and that the 'shelter in place' order - to seek safety within the building you are in, rather than evacuate the area, during an emergency - had been lifted.

Late last night, as news of the shooting broke, the police released a photograph of the suspect and a description of the vehicle he was driving.

They also urged people to stay indoors till he was caught; "The suspect is still at large. If you do not have to be out, stay indoors until this is resolved," the police said.

A video of one of the shootings was posted on Facebook; news agency Reuters said it showed a man rambling "this is for real" and using coarse language as he fired twice inside a shop.

