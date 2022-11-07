Joe Biden ahead of crucial US midterm elections: ‘Democracy is at stake’

US president Joe Biden said that the midterm elections on Tuesday were an important moment for the country, hoping to counter a Republican "red wave" that could help set former US president Donald Trump on a course back to the White House.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The midterm elections are being seen as a referendum on Joe Biden as his approval ratings have been under 50 percent.

Read more: Watch: Joe Biden snaps at 'idiot' protesters who brand him a socialist

"If you all show up and vote, democracy sustained, not a joke," Joe Biden said in a New York rally.

"This is your generation's moment to defend it. To preserve it. To choose it," Biden said adding, "I will probably have to do it again." Carrying signs saying "Again!" the crowd yelled back "Four more years!"- the length of a US presidential term.

Tens of millions of Americans have already cast early ballots in the midterm elections in which all 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs alongside a third of the 100-member Senate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: The battle of dire warnings: Donald Trump vs Joe Biden ahead of US midterm polls

Even though Joe Biden has notched an envious record on jobs, with 10.3 million gained during his tenure, inflation hovers near 40-year highs- a major concern for voters. Joe Biden has continued to warn voters that a Republican majority in Congress could make inflation worse by seeking to undo social security programs.

Worryingly for Democrats, a new NBC poll found that 72 percent of voters believed the country is headed in the wrong direction while only 21 percent saw it as being on the right track.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON