World News

Why are US midterm elections so important? All you need to know

world news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 04:29 PM IST

US Midterm Elections: The result is much awaited- mostly by Joe Biden- as the outcome will influence the playing field for the 2024 presidential campaign.

US Midterm Elections: US President Joe Biden poses for a selfie with supporters.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

The US midterm elections on November 8 do not have president Joe Biden on the ballot but are significant in deciding which party will control the Congress as well as state legislatures and governor's offices. Held in the middle of Joe Biden's term in office, the elections are a referendum on Joe Biden's presidency as US economy struggles.

The result is much awaited- mostly by Joe Biden- as the outcome will influence the playing field for the 2024 presidential campaign. These are the three major things to know about the US midterm elections:

1. Abortion rights

In June, US supreme court overturned constitutionally protected abortion rights as both Democrats and Republicans proposed new nationwide laws in the country. While Democrats promise to uphold women's rights to have an abortion, Republicans have proposed a national ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

2. Joe Biden's presidency

The elections come after first two years of Joe Biden's presidential term at a time when his approval ratings have been poor for more than a year. High inflation and concerns about the economy continue to haunt Joe Biden's term but the president pushed through new laws on climate change, gun-control and infrastructure investment. If the Democrats lose their narrow majority, it could become difficult for Joe Biden to get bills passed in the Congress.

3. Donald Trump's future

Donald Trump has been campaigning for Republican candidates in the midterm elections as he harbours an interest in returning to the White House in 2024. If the Republican party does well in the elections, it could strengthen his hopes of a rerun.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

