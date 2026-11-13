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US military denies Iran’s claim of attack on radar in Bahrain, says it shot down two drones

The US military said its forces shot down two one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC toward Bahrain, with no harm caused.

Published on: Nov 13, 2026, 21:27:56 IST
Reuters
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The US military denied Iran's claim on Friday to have attacked a US early-warning radar in Bahrain, saying its forces had shot down two one-way attack drones launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps toward Bahrain with no harm caused.

The US military said it shot down two one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC toward Bahrain, with no harm caused. (Representative Image)
The US military said it shot down two one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC toward Bahrain, with no harm caused. (Representative Image)

Iran had said its strike was in retaliation for what it described as an air attack on a telecommunications tower in its Hormozgan province, according to Iranian state media.

The claim came during a fragile lull in the conflict between Iran and the US, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and has since spread across the region.

Also read: US expands pressure on Iran as new CENTCOM task force targets land weapons routes

Iran launched missile and drone attacks on US bases in Gulf states and sought to restrict shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and gas supplies. Washington, in turn, imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.

There was no immediate comment from Bahrain.

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Home/World News/US Military Denies Iran’s Claim Of Attack On Radar In Bahrain, Says It Shot Down Two Drones
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