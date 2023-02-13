US military downs 'object' flying over Lake Huron
Published on Feb 13, 2023 02:57 AM IST
‘Spy’ balloon saga: This is the fourth such intervention in just over a week.
AFP |
US warplanes shot down another flying object on Sunday, this time over Lake Huron on the US-Canadian border, two lawmakers said in the fourth such intervention in just over a week.
Also read | US briefly shuts airspace over Lake Michigan, cites ‘national defense’
"The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard," Representative Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, which lies south and west of the lake, tweeted. Another Michigan lawmaker, Representative Jack Bergman, said the US military had "decommissioned" an object over the lake.
