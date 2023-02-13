Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / US military downs 'object' flying over Lake Huron

US military downs 'object' flying over Lake Huron

world news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 02:57 AM IST

‘Spy’ balloon saga: This is the fourth such intervention in just over a week.

(FILES) Lake Michigan at sunrise in Chicago. US officials restricted the airspace over Lake Huron-Michigan on February 12, 2023. (AFP)
AFP |

US warplanes shot down another flying object on Sunday, this time over Lake Huron on the US-Canadian border, two lawmakers said in the fourth such intervention in just over a week.

Also read | US briefly shuts airspace over Lake Michigan, cites ‘national defense’

"The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard," Representative Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, which lies south and west of the lake, tweeted. Another Michigan lawmaker, Representative Jack Bergman, said the US military had "decommissioned" an object over the lake.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
united states canada
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP