US military ship turns back from Hormuz route after Iran's 30-min warning, but then two make the transit

A fresh drama unfolded on Saturday after reports emerged of a US Navy destroyer ship moving from the Fujairah Port in the UAE towards the Strait of Hormuz, even as the US and Iranian delegation began peace talks in Islamabad.

Cargo ships in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam. (Reuters)(HT_PRINT)

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The news of the movement of the American vessel was met with an immediate warning from Iran: “Any US military vessel crossing the Hormuz Strait will be attacked within 30 minutes”. The rapid escalation in the Middle East was also communicated by the Iranian side to its delegation in Islamabad.

However, even as the tensions rose to a peak, the US vessel returned after Tehran's warning. Barely two hours later, fresh reports from US media said two warships in fac crossed the strait without any coordination or permission from Tehran.

The development comes even as senior US and Iranian officials met in Islamabad for the highest-level talks between the two countries in over five decades as they sought to bring an end to their six-week war.

‘Clearing’ Strait of Hormuz

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{{^usCountry}} The brief escalation came shortly after Trump declared on Truth Social that the US has now started the process of “clearing out” the Strait of Hormuz as “a favour to the World”. He also said all 28 of Iran's mine-dropping ships had been sunk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The brief escalation came shortly after Trump declared on Truth Social that the US has now started the process of “clearing out” the Strait of Hormuz as “a favour to the World”. He also said all 28 of Iran's mine-dropping ships had been sunk. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hours after Trump's social media post, two US warships reportedly passed through the Strait of Hormuz, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US Navy guided-missile destroyers passed through the narrow strait with no issues reported, the report said, citing three US officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hours after Trump's social media post, two US warships reportedly passed through the Strait of Hormuz, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US Navy guided-missile destroyers passed through the narrow strait with no issues reported, the report said, citing three US officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A US official also confirmed to Axios that several Navy ships had crossed the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iranian state TV denied that any US vessel had passed through the narrow passage. What Trump said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A US official also confirmed to Axios that several Navy ships had crossed the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iranian state TV denied that any US vessel had passed through the narrow passage. What Trump said {{/usCountry}}

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Trump, who was at the White House, first fired a claim of Iran “losing big” on his Truth Social account. In the post, he claimed that “the only thing they (Iran) have going is the threat that a ship may ‘bunk’ into one of their sea mines” in the Strait of Hormuz. He then said “all 28 of their mine dropper boats are also lying at the bottom of the sea”.

“We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz," he declared, "as a favor to Countries all over the World, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others. Incredibly, they don’t have the Courage or Will to do this work themselves.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Majid Alam ...Read More Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia. Read Less

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