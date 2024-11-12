US military strikes 9 Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria in 24 hours

The U.S struck nine targets at two locations in Syria Monday to hit Iranian-aligned militias that had launched attacks on U.S personnel over the last 24 hours, U.S. Central Command said. Representational image: US military launched attacks against Iranian-backed militias in Syria(REUTERS)

Also Read: ‘We see eye to eye on Iran’: Netanyahu after speaking with Trump 3 times since his poll win

No U.S personnel were injured in the attacks, but as of late Monday the Pentagon did not provide further details on what U.S sites in Syria had been attacked or what sites the U.S. struck in return.

Also Read: US to restart domestic TNT production in Kentucky, says Army

The U.S has about 900 personnel in Syria to assist partnered forces in conducting missions against Islamic State militants. In February it launched a massive attack on Iranian-backed militia sites in Syria in response to a drone attack in Jordan that killed three U.S. service members.

Also Read: Who is Farhad Shakeri? Afghan mastermind of Iran's plot to kill President-elect Trump was deported from US in 2008

Since the October 7 attack by Hamas in Israel, and Israel's large-scale response in Gaza, Iran-backed fighters who are loosely allied with Hamas have carried out drone and rocket attacks on bases housing U.S troops in Iraq and Syria.