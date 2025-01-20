Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on Inauguration Day Monday. Here's a look at some of the top quotes from his first address as commander-in-chief:

President Donald Trump speaks during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. AP/PTI(AP01_20_2025_000395B)(AP)