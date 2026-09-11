10 Charlie Kirk quotes that defined the TPUSA founder's beliefs, one year after his assassination

Supporters of conservative activist Charlie Kirk are honoring the man one year after the Turning Point USA founder was fatally shot on September 10, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: Candles and flowers are placed near an image of Charlie Kirk, during a vigil at Orem City Center Park, after U.S. right-wing activist and commentator, Charlie Kirk, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University, in Orem, Utah, U.S. September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/File Photo (REUTERS)

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Kirk built one of the most influential conservative youth organizations in the United States through Turning Point USA. He became a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump and frequently appeared on various podcasts and college campuses.

His critics accused him of promoting divisive rhetoric. His supporters, however, praised him for challenging progressive politics.

Deep Dive What is the significance of Charlie Kirk's last interview before his assassination? In his last interview, Charlie Kirk expressed beliefs about surrendering to God's will, highlighting his faith just hours before his death. Why do some people oppose the trend of 'Kirkification' following Charlie Kirk's assassination? Many of Kirk's supporters view 'Kirkification' as inherently disrespectful and dehumanizing, believing it undermines his legacy and the seriousness of his untimely death. How did Charlie Kirk's views on gun rights contribute to his public persona? Kirk openly stated that while gun deaths are regrettable, they are an acceptable cost to preserve Second Amendment rights, which sparked significant discussion and controversy around his positions on constitutional freedoms.

Also read: What is ‘Kirkification’? Charlie Kirk fans slam face-swap AI trend as they mourn assassination one year on

10 Charlie Kirk quotes

Several of Kirk's remarks have resurfaced on the so-called “Kirkaversary” because they illustrate his positions on major political issues.

1. One of the quotes comes from less than two hours prior to his assassination. In what would turn out to be his last interview, Charlie Kirk talked candidly about his beliefs.

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{{^usCountry}} He said, “God is working it for His good, His perfect and pleasing will... There is a God, and I'm not Him, and I surrender to His will.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “God is working it for His good, His perfect and pleasing will... There is a God, and I'm not Him, and I surrender to His will.” {{/usCountry}}

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2. His most discussed comments post his death by a gunshot concerned gun rights. At a 2023 Turning Point USA event, Kirk stated that upholding the Second Amendment had a social cost.

Kirk argued that some gun deaths were "worth it" to preserve constitutional freedoms. The clip has circulated widely since his death.

He said, “Having an armed citizenry comes with a price, and that is part of liberty... We need to be very clear that you're not going to get gun deaths to zero. It will not happen. But I think it's worth it. I think it's worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year, so that we can have the Second Amendment.”

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3. During one of his speeches about the culture war on a college campus, Kirk spoke about drug use by the youth and discouraged it.

He said, “If the most important thing for you is just FEELING good, you're gonna end up miserable. But if the most important thing is DOING good, you'll end up purposeful. Purpose will give you happiness.”

4. Kirk also repeatedly criticised the concept of empathy in politics. During an episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, he described empathy as a harmful modern idea. Kirk, through his speeches, had often argued that “empathy” often replaced objective decision-making.

He said, “I can't stand the word empathy, actually. I think empathy is a made-up, new-age term that does a lot of damage.”

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5. Kirk's TPUSA was standing on the college campus debating with various students and critics about his conservative views.

Speaking about the disagreements and debates, he had once said, “When you stop having a human connection with someone you disagree with, it becomes a lot easier to want to commit violence against that group.”

6. Kirk also generated controversy with comments about affirmative action. He said that several prominent Black women in public life were beneficiaries of diversity policies rather than merit. Some of his critics described the remarks as racist.

Joy Reid, Michelle Obama, Sheila Jackson Lee, and Ketanji Brown Jackson are "affirmative action picks," according to Kirk on his radio program.

He had said, “Black women do not have brain processing power to be taken seriously. You have to go steal a white person's slot.”

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7. During another old television appearance, Kirk spoke about the importance of his faith and the ways that God has changed his life. As a devoted Christian, Kirk frequently stated that the Gospel served as his main source of guidance.

He was talking about the chance and luck required to believe that creation was created by accident and said, “I don’t have enough faith to be an atheist.”

Also read: ‘Good men must die, but…’: Charlie Kirk's 2013 post resurfaces one year after his assassination

8. Abortion was another defining issue for Kirk, who considered the act a “homicide.”

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During Jubilee's debate series, Surrounded, Kirk was asked how he would respond if his hypothetical 10-year-old daughter became pregnant after rape. He said he would still oppose abortion.

“The answer is yes. The baby would be delivered,” Kirk had said after he described the scenario as graphic.

9. Speaking about democracy and the freedom of speech, Kirk had once said, “Without free speech, there is no such thing as truth. The moment you silence opposing voices, you destroy the foundation of democracy.”

10. Kirk frequently criticised transgender rights and compared transgender identity to someone wearing a “woman face.” He also drew comparisons to blackface.

He had said, “A man who calls himself trans is wearing 'woman face,' no different than I would wear Black face trying to be a Black person. It's assuming an identity that isn't yours.”

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