UVU shooting threat update: Woman arrested near campus; new scare comes nearly a year after Charlie Kirk killing
A woman was arrested after a reported shooting threat near UVU, nearly a year after Charlie Kirk was killed on the same university campus.
A woman was arrested Wednesday, September 2, after police received a report that she threatened to shoot a small group of people near Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah. The threat was reported around 12:20 p.m. near The Green Apartments, an off-campus housing complex close to UVU. Police later found and took the woman into custody, ending the search that had led the university to issue a safety alert. No injuries were reported. The incident happened nearly one year after Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at a UVU event in September 2025.
UVU shooting threat: What happened near The Green Apartments?
Orem City Police told UVU Police about the reported threat at around 12:20 p.m. The woman was last seen at about 12:29 p.m. walking east through the pedestrian tunnel between the UVU Orem campus and The Green Apartments, according to the university alert.
UVU then warned students and staff to “be aware and vigilant.” Police asked anyone who saw the woman not to approach or confront her, but instead call 911 or UVU Police at 801-863-5555.
Deep Dive
The woman was described as being in her late teens or early 20s. Police said she was wearing a white tank top, green jogger-style pants and a green plaid New York Jets baseball cap backward. She was also carrying a black backpack and a black cross-body bag.
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Utah Valley University safety alert and arrest update
The search also affected a nearby school. Lakeridge Junior High School was placed on secure status because of police activity in the area. School officials said students were kept inside, outside doors were locked and all students were accounted for. Parents were told there was no need to go to the school.
By later in the day, the woman had been apprehended. A local news outlet, KUTV reported that she was taken into custody a few hours after the initial alert. Police have not publicly released her name, age beyond the earlier description, motive or details about possible charges.
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Charlie Kirk shooting: Latest UVU threat comes nearly one year later
The latest shooting threat near Utah Valley University comes almost one year after Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during a Turning Point USA event on the UVU campus on September 10, 2025. Kirk’s death brought national attention to the university, where students and staff were already dealing with the impact of the shooting.
On September 2, 2026, police received a report that a woman had threatened to shoot a small group of people near The Green Apartments, an off-campus housing complex close to UVU. Police searched the area and later took the woman into custody. No injuries were reported in the incident.
The timing has again put attention on safety around the Orem campus, nearly a year after Kirk’s death.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More