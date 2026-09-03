UVU shooting threat update: Woman arrested near campus; new scare comes nearly a year after Charlie Kirk killing

Orem City Police told UVU Police about the reported threat at around 12:20 p.m. The woman was last seen at about 12:29 p.m. walking east through the pedestrian tunnel between the UVU Orem campus and The Green Apartments, according to the university alert.

A woman was arrested Wednesday, September 2, after police received a report that she threatened to shoot a small group of people near Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah . The threat was reported around 12:20 p.m. near The Green Apartments, an off-campus housing complex close to UVU. Police later found and took the woman into custody, ending the search that had led the university to issue a safety alert. No injuries were reported. The incident happened nearly one year after Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at a UVU event in September 2025.

UVU then warned students and staff to “be aware and vigilant.” Police asked anyone who saw the woman not to approach or confront her, but instead call 911 or UVU Police at 801-863-5555.

The woman was described as being in her late teens or early 20s. Police said she was wearing a white tank top, green jogger-style pants and a green plaid New York Jets baseball cap backward. She was also carrying a black backpack and a black cross-body bag.

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Utah Valley University safety alert and arrest update The search also affected a nearby school. Lakeridge Junior High School was placed on secure status because of police activity in the area. School officials said students were kept inside, outside doors were locked and all students were accounted for. Parents were told there was no need to go to the school.

By later in the day, the woman had been apprehended. A local news outlet, KUTV reported that she was taken into custody a few hours after the initial alert. Police have not publicly released her name, age beyond the earlier description, motive or details about possible charges.

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Charlie Kirk shooting: Latest UVU threat comes nearly one year later The latest shooting threat near Utah Valley University comes almost one year after Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during a Turning Point USA event on the UVU campus on September 10, 2025. Kirk’s death brought national attention to the university, where students and staff were already dealing with the impact of the shooting.

On September 2, 2026, police received a report that a woman had threatened to shoot a small group of people near The Green Apartments, an off-campus housing complex close to UVU. Police searched the area and later took the woman into custody. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The timing has again put attention on safety around the Orem campus, nearly a year after Kirk’s death.