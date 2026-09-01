Kitchen knives, 4-minute standoff, failed tasers: What we know about NYC Times Square stabbing

A 49-year-old woman allegedly stabbed two people in New York City’s Times Square on Monday afternoon. Pamela Cisneros, 49, of Queens, killed one woman and injured a man, before she was shot dead by police, police said.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks next to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch during a press conference at the scene of an officer-involved shooting, in Times Square, New York City. (REUTERS)

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The attack occurred near West 41st Street and Seventh Avenue, close to an NYPD substation and just outside One Times Square, one of New York’s busiest tourist and security zones. The stabbings were random and unprovoked there was no evidence to suggest the attack was terrorism-related, cops said, as per AP.

Two people stabbed

The attacker pulled two large kitchen knives from a shopping bag and approached a 68-year-old man who had just exited a subway station and was waiting with his wife to cross the street, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a press conference.

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{{^usCountry}} The man was stabbed in the abdomen. Seconds later, Cisneros allegedly approached a 32-year-old woman and stabbed her in the abdomen as well, Tisch said. The attacks took place within roughly 20 seconds, according to police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man was stabbed in the abdomen. Seconds later, Cisneros allegedly approached a 32-year-old woman and stabbed her in the abdomen as well, Tisch said. The attacks took place within roughly 20 seconds, according to police. {{/usCountry}}

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Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital. The 32-year-old woman died from her injuries, while the 68-year-old man remained hospitalised in stable condition, officials said. Police have not released the victims’ names pending notification of their families.

It was not immediately clear whether either victim was a tourist or a New York City resident.

4-minute standoff

After the stabbing, Cisneros ran towards the NYPD substation, where officers confronted her. Tisch said officers spent about four minutes asking her to drop the knives.

Cisneros allegedly threatened the officers, repeatedly saying, “I will kill you.” She also told them: “I’m not dropping anything, I would rather kill both of you.”

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Several officers used tasers, but they failed to stop her as she continued moving towards them with the knives. Two officers then opened fire and shot her, Tisch said.

Videos shared by bystanders showed several officers surrounding Cisneros as she held the two knives. Officers tried to persuade her to drop the weapons before using a taser. She then appeared to move towards the officers while waving the knives. The two officers then shot her.

Cisneros fell to the ground and officers handcuffed her before giving her first aid. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

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Suspect had mental health history

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Tisch said Cisneros had a “documented mental health history with the NYPD”, including incidents in 2018 and 2019.

She did not provide further details. Cisneros had no arrest history with the NYPD, police said.

Mamdani praises NYPD officers

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani praised the officers who confronted Cisneros and said their intervention prevented the attack from causing further harm. “I want to thank the NYPD officers who stepped in and prevented a horrific attack from becoming even worse.”

“We know that those families’ lives have been shattered by what took place today, and we will continue to hold them close as the hours and days and weeks continue from this moment," said Mamdani.

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Tisch also praised the officers and said the incident was an “extraordinarily dangerous situation unfolding in the heart of Times Square, the crossroads of the world.”

Mamdani said the officer-involved shooting will undergo the standard internal investigation, with body-camera footage expected to be released as part of the process.

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Witness describes attack

A witness told PIX11 News that he recorded the incident using smart glasses. “She ran by me at the corner and she had two knives in her hands,” the witness claimed. “She ran down, the cops went by, they surrounded her, talked to her for like five minutes.”

The witness said police used a Taser before the woman moved towards the officers. “They shot her twice,” the witness recalled.

Times Square streets closed

Police temporarily closed part of Seventh Avenue and asked people to stay away from West 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue while the investigation continued.

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Police tape was placed around the area as officers and emergency workers investigated the scene. More than a dozen police and emergency vehicles were seen in the area.