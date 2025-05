2025 Pittsburgh Pro results: Full list of winners

The 2025 Pittsburgh Pro took place at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh on May 10 and 11, showcasing top-tier bodybuilding talent across multiple divisions. Derek Lunsford won in the Men’s Open division and now turns his focus to the 2025 Mr. Olympia.

