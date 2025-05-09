28 major US cities shrinking at alarming rates including NYC, Dallas, Chicago and more: Check the full list

A new study has revealed that 28 major US cities, including New York, Dallas, and Seattle, are slowly sinking, posing serious risks to infrastructure and public safety. Published in Nature Cities on Thursday, researchers from Virginia Tech using satellite radar technology found that land subsidence linked largely to excessive groundwater extraction is affecting areas home to more than 34 million people. Experts warn that while the damage may not be immediately visible, it could become “potentially catastrophic” if left unaddressed. Research found in a study that 28 US cities, such as New York and Chicago, are sinking due to groundwater extraction.(Representative Image-- Pixabay)

Also Read: Ivanka Trump unveils fresh produce access initiative in first public appearance since Trump’s second term

Why are the US cities shrinking?

According to the study, cities experiencing the most widespread sinking—affecting nearly 98% of their land areas—include Chicago, Dallas, Columbus, Detroit, Fort Worth, Denver, New York, Indianapolis, Houston, and Charlotte. Researchers point to groundwater extraction as a key driver of this phenomenon. As these rapidly expanding urban centers require increasing amounts of freshwater, they often draw heavily from underground aquifers. When water is removed faster than it can naturally be replenished, the aquifers can begin to collapse, causing the ground above to sink.

In a press release, lead author of the study, Leonard Ohenhen, stated, “A lot of small changes will build up over time, magnifying weak spots with urban systems and heighten flood risks,” as reported by CBS News.

Also Read: Power mom! Press Secy Karoline Leavitt seen working while feeding baby, netizens inspired

List of the US cities shrinking and by how much

Houston, Fort Worth and Dallas

Researchers found that several cities in Texas “exhibit the highest measured subsidence rates among all cities” with an average sinking rate exceeding 4 millimetres every year. Researchers found that Houston is the fastest-sinking city studied, with 42% of its land sinking more than 5 mm per year and 12% sinking over 10 mm per year.

New York City

Researchers found that 10% of New York City is sinking, and greater subsidence was located at the LaGurdia Airport with more than 5mm per year. It is one of the three major airports in the city. The study stated, “New York City alone accounts for 26% of the total subsiding population with the other seven cities making up 5-8% of the population residing on subsiding land."

San Francisco

On the West Coast, researchers found that the ground sinking may be partly driven by tectonic activity. Coastal cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Jacksonville face added pressure from rising sea levels. In San Francisco, much of the land was found to be at medium risk for infrastructure damage. The study says, “Whereas natural processes influence urban land subsidence in the United States, most of the sinking land results from human-driven activities, with 80% of the subsidence associated with groundwater withdrawals.”

Chicago

The researchers found that Chicago has an area weighted which is sinking more than 2 millimetres every year. In addition, at least 10% of the city’s area is sinking at a rate of 10 millimetres every year.

Other major cities

Sinking between 1 and 2 millimetres every year include cities like Columbus, Ohio; Seattle; Detroit; Denver; Charlotte, North Carolina; Oklahoma City; Indianpolis; Washington, D.C., San Antonio, Texas; San Diego; Nashville, Tennessee; Los Angeles; and Las Vegas.

Cities experiencing the slowest sinking—less than 1 mm per year based on area-weighted vertical land movement, include– Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; El Paso, Texas; Austin, Texas; Philadelphia and Boston. In addition, there are three other cities that researcher found have a slightly positive sinking suggesting a gain in elevation. These cities are Memphis, Tennessee; San Jose, California; and Jacksonville, Florida.