34 missing kids found in 72 hours across Queens and Long Island: What happened?

A three-day search across Queens and Long Island brought 34 missing children and teens back to safety, with officials also connecting them to support and care.

34 missing kids found in 72 hours

Officials say 34 missing children and teens were found during a three-day rescue operation on Long Island and in Queens. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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Thirty-four missing kids across Queens and Long Island were found in just 72 hours during a big law enforcement operation, officials announced on Friday. Gov Kathy Hochul made the announcement.

As per The New York Post, the “Long Island Children Rescue Operation” ended disappearances that had lasted anywhere from a few days to 10 years. The children were aged 7 to 18 and they were connected with support services.

Almost all of the children were runaways, while some faced exploitation and human trafficking.

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How the operation worked

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{{^usCountry}} According to CBS News, the three-day operation ended on Thursday after months of planning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to CBS News, the three-day operation ended on Thursday after months of planning. {{/usCountry}}

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The investigators worked from one command center in Garden City. There, they reviewed case information, followed new leads, shared intelligence and used technology to help close missing children cases across Nassau and Suffolk counties. Nearly 100 professionals from 40 agencies and organizations teamed up for the operation.

The children found included 18 from Nassau County, 12 from Suffolk County and four from Queens, according to Newsday. The governor's office says another 31 local cases are still open.

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What support did the children receive?

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Law enforcement worked with social workers, advocates and community groups to understand why each child went missing and what help they needed after being found.

The support included safe housing, medical care, counseling, transportation, clothing, food and other basic needs, depending on each child's situation.

“Every missing child deserves our full attention, and every family deserves answers,” Hochul said, as per CBS News. “This operation brought together the expertise and resources needed to find vulnerable young people and help protect them from exploitation and harm. Our commitment does not end when a child is located. We must also help them get the care, support and stability they need to stay safe.”

National Child Protection Task Force chief executive officer Kevin Branzetti also spoke, according to The Post.

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“Not every case ends with a dramatic rescue, a door being kicked in, and a child being carried to safety,” he said.

“The reality is that finding a child quickly- hopefully before something bad happens - often takes a coordinated effort. But finding them is only the first step,” he explained.

“We need to listen and understand why they left, what they experienced while they were gone, and most importantly, what we can do to help.”

Missing children numbers in New York

10,629 children younger than 18 were reported missing to police across New York State in 2025, and 94% were reported as runaways. "A total of 10,629 children younger than 18 were reported missing to police across New York State in 2025, with 94% reported as runaways," New York State police superintendent Steven James said in a statement on Friday, according to The Post.

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"During that year, police closed 10,672 cases involving children reported missing in 2025 or earlier years. At the end of 2025, there were 1,079 active missing children cases statewide," James added.