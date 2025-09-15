Long Island newspaper apologizes after backlash over ‘vile’ Charlie Kirk assassination cartoon

A Long Island newspaper apologized Sunday after publishing a political cartoon about the assassination of Charlie Kirk that many called “vile” and “insensitive,” according to New York Post. Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot once in the neck on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.(AP)

The cartoon ran in Saturday’s edition of Newsday. It showed an empty chair with a blood stain at a tent marked “Charlie Kirk” and “Prove me Wrong.” An arrow pointing to the seat included the name of Kirk’s organization, “Turning Point USA.”

The drawing was created by Pulitzer finalist Chip Bok and quickly drew backlash across Long Island.

Criticism against Newsday

“Newsday—the only daily paper for Long Island—has crossed a line. By publishing a vile cartoon about the political assassination of Charlie Kirk, the paper has mocked tragedy, stoked division, and poured gasoline on the flames of political violence,” Suffolk County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Garcia said.

"This isn’t journalism. It’s a reckless, partisan attack that blames the victim, silences free speech, and shames everything this country should stand for,” Garcia added.

He called on Newsday to take down the cartoon, cut ties with Bok, and apologize to Kirk’s family and readers. Garcia also urged advertisers and subscribers to boycott the paper until action was taken.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman also blasted the newspaper.

“The unconscionable cartoon in Newsday trivializing the assassination of Charlie Kirk is so over the top despicable that it is shocking even for the majority of us who realized long ago that Newsday abandoned any pretension of fairness,” Blakeman wrote on Facebook. “Cancel Newsday!”

Newsday issues statement

Newsday issued a statement Sunday after removing the cartoon from its website.

"On Saturday, Newsday published a syndicated editorial cartoon referring to the assassination of Charlie Kirk that was insensitive and offensive,” the paper said. “We deeply regret this mistake and sincerely apologize to the family of Charlie Kirk and to all. We made an error in judgment. The cartoon has been removed from our digital platforms.”

Also Read: Morgan Wallen emotional tribute to Charlie Kirk wins hearts; Erika gets a mention - Watch

The outlet explained that Bok used Kirk’s organization and the theme of his Utah event to suggest “Kirk’s assassination might be a turning point for healing our nation’s divide.” The statement concluded, “The imagery was inappropriate and should never have been published in Newsday.”

Earlier that day, Newsday had posted only a brief note, “Newsday apologizes for cartoon about Charlie Kirk assassination.”

Garcia later acknowledged the apology.

“Today, a little more than 19 hours after the statement from our Suffolk GOP condemning this disgraceful political cartoon, Newsday has publicly acknowledged its mistake, apologized to the Kirk family, its readers, and the broader public, and removed the cartoon from its platforms,” he said.

"On behalf of the Suffolk County and Brookhaven Republican Committees, I accept this apology. We recognize that owning up to such an egregious error is not easy, and we hope this moment serves as a reminder to every newsroom in America that words and images matter,” Garcia said.

Internet reacts to Newsday cartoon

Internet reacted, where one of the users wrote, “Newsday - Regarding you vile cartoon about Charlie Kirk… I wish I subscribed to your filthy rag so I could take pleasure in canceling it...”

Another user chimed, "The unconscionable cartoon in Newsday trivializing the assassination of Charlie Kirk is so over the top despicable that it is shocking even for the majority of us who realized long ago that Newsday abandoned any pretension of fairness. Cancel Newsday!

It remains unclear whether Bok, who has drawn cartoons for major outlets including the Chicago Tribune, Washington Post, and New York Times, will continue to work with Newsday, a

Kirk, 31, was shot once in the neck on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University. He had just answered a question about mass shootings by transgender people when the gunfire started. Video from the scene showed him clutching his neck as the audience panicked.

Authorities identified the suspect as 22-year-old Utah student Tyler Robinson, who allegedly wrote “Hey fascist! Catch!” on a bullet.