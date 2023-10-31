4500 US pharmacists to halt work for 3 days, should you be worried?

Pharmacists across the United States, dissatisfied with deteriorating working conditions at major retail chains, initiated their third and most extensive walkout of the season, dubbing it "Pharmageddon."

Pharmacists in the US initiated their third walkout, dubbed 'Pharmageddon,' to protest deteriorating working conditions at major retail chains. Approximately 4,500 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians participated, demanding more staff and resources for safer job performance. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Approximately 4,500 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians from multiple chains, including CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens, participated in the movement. The American Pharmacists Association, the industry's largest professional organization, expressed its support for the initiative, emphasizing solidarity with all participants.

While organizers and participants aimed to draw attention to their concerns and the potential risks to patients due to staffing shortages, representatives from CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens reported minimal disruptions as a result of the walkout.

This walkout is the latest in a series of actions that have impacted the pharmacy industry during the autumn season. In September, the first walkout closed more than a dozen CVS pharmacies in the Kansas City area, while the second, in early October, affected a similar number of Walgreens stores across the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Joe, where is your costume? President Biden and First Lady host ‘Hallo-READ’ Halloween event at White House

Pharmacy employees, like those who participated in previous protests, are taking this dramatic action to address their struggles, emphasizing the need for more staff and resources to safely perform their jobs. Over the years, major pharmacy chains, including CVS and Walgreens, have continued to reduce staffing levels while increasing the workload for frontline workers.

Before the pandemic, the situation was challenging, and COVID-19 exacerbated the situation. The workload has only intensified since then, with many stores now operating with half the staff they had a decade ago. The high prescription volume, coupled with vaccine appointments, rapid tests, and patient consultation calls, has made the situation even more demanding for pharmacy staff.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moreover, every task is subject to strict time constraints and is evaluated against corporate goals that prioritize speed and profits. Employees who do not meet these targets may face disciplinary actions, reassignments, or termination.

This heightened pressure has resulted in an increased number of medication errors, jeopardizing patient safety. Many pharmacists have voiced concerns over the unsafe staffing levels, with some pharmacists working long hours that lead to exhaustion and errors.

Walkout participants are demanding additional staff to safely handle prescription filling and dispensing, patient vaccinations, and patient consultation calls. They argue that their companies do not provide adequate staffing or sufficient compensation to retain pharmacy technicians.

In response to these issues, CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid have all issued statements acknowledging their efforts to improve working conditions and recruit and retain talent. CVS, for example, implemented changes to enhance working conditions and patient safety after a walkout, which included additional staffing and paid overtime. Walgreens responded similarly by launching a listening tour and allowing understaffed stores to reduce the number of daily vaccination appointments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Former US President Donald Trump jealous of son's Barron's height, new book claims

Notably, not all pharmacists participating in the walkout are affiliated with major chains. Some, like Kyara Dawbin, a pharmacy technician at Hannaford Supermarkets in Maine, have experienced similar staffing cuts and increased demands. Dawbin joined the walkout to emphasize the importance of patient safety and hopes that employers and customers will take their concerns seriously. She cited incidents of violence and harassment against pharmacy employees, underscoring the urgent need for a safer working environment.

The "Pharmageddon" walkout serves as a powerful demonstration of the challenges faced by pharmacists in the retail sector and their unwavering commitment to improving conditions for the benefit of both staff and patients.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON