Joe, where is your costume? President Biden and First Lady host ‘Hallo-READ’ Halloween event at White House

The White House came alive with Halloween spirit as gray skies and drizzle added a spooky element to the eve of the holiday. First Lady Jill Biden transforms the White House into 'Hallow-READ!'(AP/Reuters)

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a "Hallo-READ!" event, where books were as abundant as candy.

Despite the less-than-perfect weather, the event featured a joyful atmosphere. First Lady Jill Biden joined in on the Halloween fun by sporting feline ears, a tail, and a black nose, posing like the cat, Willow. She encouraged the costumed children in attendance to have fun and indulge in lots of candy.

US First Lady Jill Biden dressed as Willow the cat, reads to children during a Halloween celebration on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 30, 2023. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

She delighted a group of captivated children by reading "Ten Spooky Pumpkins," a counting book. The event also included storytelling sessions by other notable figures from the White House, such as White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, and several accomplished authors.

Jean-Pierre embraced the Halloween spirit by donning a halo and angel wings, explaining that she opted for this angelic look over a devil costume. The presidential couple spent around 90 minutes welcoming children from local public schools and military families, who were specially invited for the occasion.

As the costumed kids made their way up the driveway to the White House, President Biden and First Lady distributed M&M’s and Hershey’s Kisses into their bags and buckets, stamped with the presidential seal.

The First Lady, who has a lifelong background in education, also handed out books to the young guests.

Jill Biden was not only a gracious host but also the creative mind behind the "Hallo-READ!" theme. The event showcased decorations that drew inspiration from renowned literary characters, eerie tales, and a dedicated time for sharing ghost stories. A military band contributed to the festive ambiance by playing instrumental versions of Halloween classics like "Thriller" and "Monster Mash."

A multitude of federal government departments and agencies actively participated in the event, setting up booths on the south grounds. The booths were filled with an assortment of chocolate confections and sweet delights, generously supplied by the National Confectioners Association and its affiliated member companies.

In addition to the sweet treats, Scholastic donated the books for the "Hallo-READ!" event.

With approximately 8,000 expected guests were present in the "Hallo-READ!"

