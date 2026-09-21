5 key takeaways from Patrick Clancy’s 60 Minutes interview: New child, suicidal thoughts, conspiracy theories and more

Lindsay Clancy’s ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, spoke out for the first time since a mistrial was declared in the case. On Sunday night, September 20, he told CBS' 60 Minutes that he believes he did everything he could to protect his children, but admitted that he did not know how to manage his ex-wife's postpartum illness.

Five key takeaways from Patrick Clancy’s 60 Minutes interview (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl)

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Patrick took the stand on the first two days of the trial and testified about finding his kids fatally injured and Lindsay’s struggles with mental health. He was recognized as a grieving father and a key prosecution witness.

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Here are five key takeaways from Patrick’s 60 Minutes interview.

Five key takeaways from Patrick’s 60 Minutes interview

Patrick admitted that there were things he “didn't see.” "I think mental illness has this ability to be tragically deceptive. So I'm sure there are things that I didn't see," he said. "I think I did the best I could with what I had at the time, and I live with the outcome. I live with it every day."

Patrick revealed that he forgave Lindsay even though she did not specifically ask for forgiveness. "I saw headlines that said, 'Killer mom and baby murderer monster, and none of them were accurate. I believe that it was her mental illness that caused that," he said. "I think when it comes to forgiveness, I also felt that if I didn't get there, I would be eaten up inside forever."

Patrick said he struggled with suicidal thoughts after his children’s deaths. "There was a time when I didn't think I would live to see my 35th birthday, and I was completely fine with it," he said in the interview.

Patrick also responded to conspiracy theories that he was responsible for his children’s deaths. "It's deeply harmful to the legacy of my children; it is a huge distraction from what really matters here, which is perinatal mental health, and it's done real harm to real people, myself included, but also others," he said, adding, "The stuff that's out there online. It's painful to see, and it makes it difficult to be in public, and it's possible that some of those people, after seeing lie after lie after lie, they start to believe it. That's what we're left with.”

Patrick appeared alongside his new wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, who he married in April 2026 after meeting at a New York City running club in January of 2024. They are now expecting their first child. "I think every parent can agree, you have different relationships with your kids, but they're all your kids, and I can't wait to tell them about their brothers and sister," Patrick said on being asked what he would tell his new child about their older siblings.

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{{^usCountry}} The judge in Lindsay’s trial declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict and remained deadlocked after a week of deliberations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The judge in Lindsay’s trial declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict and remained deadlocked after a week of deliberations. {{/usCountry}}

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Jurors in Plymouth state court spent over 38 hours in deliberations over the charges against Lindsay. The 12-person jury was made up of nine women and three men, and was split 11 to one, per the notes given to the court, The Guardian reported.

Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.

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The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.