5 Pride rallies and protests to spread your colors at

Pride season is upon us! It’s that time of the year when rainbows dot every nook and corner of the street and members of the LGBTQ+ community revel in a month of protests and celebrations to commemorate all that they have achieved and are yet to deliver on in the future. Whether you wish to march or watch the festivities this year, here are a few spots around the country to get a glimpse of the most colorful Pride parades: FILE - People wrapped in rainbow flags take part in the LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Rome, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP, File)(AP)

New York City Pride

Date: June 29

One of the most iconic LGBTQ+ rights movements in the world, the New York City Pride parade has long been hailed as one of the finest in the world. The official website for the parade reads, “NYC Pride’s theme for 2025 - ‘Rise Up: Pride in Protest’ - honors the legacy of the very first Pride March in 1970, which commemorated the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.”

The movement is a special one considering it hits the home of where the pride movement started back in 1969. Every year, marching contingents, game-changing grand marshals, local partners, and community allies march in a spectacular celebration of joy amid the fight for diversity and inclusion. The parade will start at noon at 25th Street and 5th Avenue, and subsequently head south and west through the Manhattan region.

Chicago Pride parade

Date: June 29

One of the most engaging and impactful parades in the Midwest, Chicago Pride is a joyous celebration of all things color and bright. “The 54th annual Chicago Pride Parade steps off at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 29, 2025, from Sheridan and Broadway in Chicago’s landmark LGBTQ+ Northalsted neighborhood,” the official website states.

“The parade, featuring 150 colorful entries, will travel the 20-block parade route from Sheridan south on Broadway; then south on Halsted; then east on Belmont; then south on Broadway; then east on Diversey to Cannon Drive.” Following in the legacy of its predecessors, Chicago Pride 2025 promises to be as invigorating as ever. Entry to the event is free of charge.

Los Angeles Pride

Date: June 8

Los Angeles Pride, another must-see spectacle, is the 55th edition of the annual parade and will kick off at 11 AM local time from the Hollywood BLVD. Extra performances, music, and celebrity visits have been planned for the occasion, with actor Andrew Rannells stepping into the role of Celebrity Grand Marshal this year.

The event can be watched for free in person or can be streamed live on ABC. The LA Pride Village, the event’s performance street fair, promises to be bigger and better than ever before with scores of food trucks, stalls, vendors, and exhibitors to engage with.

San Francisco Pride

Date: June 28-29

The theme for this year’s pride parade in San Francisco is “Queer Joy is Resistance” which serves as a unifying message for the community amidst troubling the troubling political climate people find themselves in currently.

“The theme serves as a reminder that the struggle for LGBTQ+ rights is ongoing and that the community must remain vigilant, engaged, and united in its pursuit of justice and equality,” the website says. The event will start at 12 PM at 99 Grove, San Francisco. Tickets are available for purchase at the organization’s official website.

Washington, DC: Capital Pride

Date: June 7

The Capital Pride parade will start from 14th and T Streets NW and end at Pennsylvania Avenue and 9th Streets NW. Starting at 2 PM, the parade is scheduled to end somewhere around 8 PM at night.

Those who wish to march in the parade can read the requirements for a marching contingent on the official website and even bring a certain pre-decided number of floats. Featuring ornate floats, grand marshals, and the vast support of the community, Capital Pride 2025 promises to be an exciting event.

- By Stuti Gupta