5 things to know about Dejontay Wings: Social media comedian arrested after alleged Baton Rouge burglary

Social media comedian Dejontay Wings has found himself at the center of a criminal investigation in Louisiana after Baton Rouge police arrested him in connection with an alleged burglary at a business where he previously worked.

Dejontay Wings with nearly 300,000 followers faces burglary and property damage charges after former employer reported a break-in at Take 5 Oil Change.(X | @liltraytray3000)

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According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the 27-year-old was arrested Saturday and charged with simple burglary and criminal damage to property for a break-in at a Take 5 Oil Change location on Airline Highway.

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5 key things to know about Dejontay Wings and the allegations against him

1. Dejontay Wings built a large following as a social media comedian/Influencer. Before his arrest, Wings had established himself as a recognizable online personality under the Instagram ID wingstoofunny.

Wings amassed approximately 296,000 followers on Instagram through comedy sketches. The sizeable audience helped him become a known figure in Baton Rouge's local social media scene.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Wings previously worked at the business where he allegedly stole. The alleged burglary occurred at the Take 5 Oil Change facility on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. Investigators alleged that Wings was once employed at the Take 5 Oil Change location. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Wings previously worked at the business where he allegedly stole. The alleged burglary occurred at the Take 5 Oil Change facility on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. Investigators alleged that Wings was once employed at the Take 5 Oil Change location. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to a Baton Rouge Police warrant, the business manager told investigators that Wings had been terminated approximately two weeks before the alleged burglary. Authorities say this prior employment gave him familiarity with the property and its layout. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a Baton Rouge Police warrant, the business manager told investigators that Wings had been terminated approximately two weeks before the alleged burglary. Authorities say this prior employment gave him familiarity with the property and its layout. {{/usCountry}}

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3. Wings allegedly stole late at night. Police documents state that the break-in took place around 10:50 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2025.

According to the arrest warrant, the suspect allegedly broke a window in the garage area before entering the business. Investigators claim the individual then moved through the office area, located a safe and removed approximately $200 in cash.

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4. Wings got caught because a manager identified him by his walk. One of the most unusual aspects of the case involves how investigators identified the suspect.

Police say a security camera malfunction prevented clear facial footage from being captured during the incident. However, the business manager reportedly told investigators that he recognized the individual by his distinctive manner of walking.

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The identification became a key element in the investigation that ultimately led to the arrest.

5. Wings faces two criminal charges. Wings was arrested Saturday and booked on charges of simple burglary and criminal damage to property, according to Baton Rouge police.

As with all criminal cases, the allegations remain accusations at this stage. The charges will be evaluated through the judicial process, where prosecutors will be required to present evidence supporting the case.

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A user on X got behind the influencer and wrote, “I think they got the wrong guy my buddy Dejontay would never do anything like that.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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