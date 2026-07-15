6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific Ring of Fire: Normal activity or warning of a megaquake? Explained

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of the southern Philippines on Tuesday, adding to a series of recent earthquakes recorded along the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world’s most active seismic zones.

Residents near Sarangani described the shaking as light to weak. (Unsplash/ Representational)

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The earthquake struck near Mindanao, with the US Geological Survey (USGS) reporting that it occurred at 11:49 pm local time, around 21 miles west-southwest of Sarangani. The quake was recorded at a depth of about 42.2 miles, according to USGS data.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) also reported the earthquake, estimating its magnitude at 6.05 and placing its depth at around 10 kilometers.

So far, only a limited number of people have reported feeling the tremors. According to Fox Weather, residents near Sarangani described the shaking as light to weak.

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Experts note that earthquakes occurring deeper underground often produce weaker shaking at the surface compared with shallower earthquakes of similar strength. The depth of this quake may have contributed to the limited reports of strong shaking.

Why are earthquakes frequent in the Pacific Ring of Fire?

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{{^usCountry}} The earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a horseshoe-shaped region around the Pacific Ocean known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a horseshoe-shaped region around the Pacific Ocean known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity. {{/usCountry}}

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The zone includes parts of the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, New Zealand and the western coasts of North and South America, where multiple tectonic plates interact. The movement of these plates causes stress to build up and release through earthquakes.

The latest quake follows a magnitude 6.3 earthquake recorded west of the Loyalty Islands on Monday, according to Fox Weather.

Does a 6.2 earthquake signal a megaquake?

Despite concerns often raised online after major earthquakes, scientists say a single moderate earthquake does not automatically indicate that a larger “megaquake” is about to happen.

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Earthquakes in the Ring of Fire are common because of the region’s geological activity. A magnitude 6 earthquake is considered strong enough to be felt widely, but it does not by itself provide a reliable prediction of a future major earthquake.

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Scientists currently cannot accurately predict when or where a megaquake will occur. Instead, earthquake monitoring agencies focus on tracking seismic activity, assessing risks and issuing alerts when necessary.

For the Philippines, which sits along several active tectonic boundaries, earthquakes are a regular occurrence.

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The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) routinely monitors seismic events across the country and advises residents to follow official guidance during earthquakes.

The latest earthquake did not immediately result in reports of major damage or casualties. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as seismic activity in the region remains ongoing.