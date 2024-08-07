9 dead after SUV crashes into guardrail and lands upside down in Florida canal, 6 kids among victims

Nine family members died when an SUV ran off a South Florida road on Monday, August 5, and crashed into a guardrail before landing upside down in a canal. The deceased includes several children. One passenger was hospitalised in serious condition. 9 dead after SUV crashes into guardrail and lands upside down in Florida canal (Pixabay - representational image)

“I’ve been with the department for 20 years, and this is one of the most difficult scenes I’ve been on,” Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Tom Reyes said, according to New York Post.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shared a post about the “heartbreaking incident” on Facebook. “Last night in Belle Glade, a tragic crash occurred at the 5800 Block of Hatton Highway, resulting in multiple fatalities. Tragically, Fire Rescue confirmed 4 victims were pronounced deceased on the scene, and 6 were transported to a local hospital where 5 additional victims passed away. We have one survivor for a total of 10 victims,” the sheriff’s office wrote, offering their “thoughts and prayers” to the families of the victims.

Police said that the driver, Pamela Wiggins, was unable to negotiate the turn “for undetermined reasons,” resulting in the accident. The vehicle tumbled into the water after smashing into a guardrail and flipping. In the water, the SUV became so submerged that only its wheels were visible, Reyes said.

Who were the victims?

The victims include six children – 1-year-old Naleia Tucker; 3-year-old Ziaire Mack; 5-year-olds Yasire Smith and Kamdien Edwards; 8-year-old Imani Andre Ajani Hall and 14-year-old Michael Anthony Hall Jr. The other deceased people include Leiana Alyse Hall, 30; Anyia Monique Lee Tucker, 21, and Wiggins. 26-year-old Jorden Rickey Hall is the only survivor, but is in serious condition at present.

The family was from Bridgeport, Connecticut and Chesapeake, Virginia. Their loved ones said they were visiting Florida for a family member’s birthday party.

Anntianette Edwards, who lost her son Kamdien, told WPBF that the tragedy took place on the final day of the trip. “They were heading to the airport to come back to Connecticut,” Anntianette said.

The car the family was driving was a 2023 Ford Explorer. As per Ford dealership websites, this vehicle has a maximum capacity of seven people. At the time of the accident, none of the passengers in the packed car were wearing seatbelts. The cause of the crash is being investigated.