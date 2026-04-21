A missing child in circle time: Classroom in grief as 5-year-old among 8 children killed in Louisiana shooting

Every morning in a preschool classroom in Shreveport, Louisiana, United States, begins the same way. A teacher gathers her young students in a circle, encouraging them to talk, laugh, and notice who among their friends is missing. On Monday, that routine took on a painful meaning after a mass shooting in Louisiana killed Braylon Snow, who was among those fatally shot on Sunday. Police officers secure a street where eight children, with ages ranging from 1 to 14, were killed in a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana. (via REUTERS)

Eight children between the ages of 1 and 14 were killed in the Louisiana mass shooting, which authorities say is a suspected domestic incident.

The gunman, who had allegedly opened fire in different homes early Sunday, was later killed in a chase, with officers firing at the suspect, the Associated Press cited Shreveport police spokesperson Chris Bordelon as saying.

Also read | 8 children dead in mass shooting in Louisiana, gunman killed

The tragedy has left not just families but entire classrooms grappling with loss that is difficult to explain, especially to children so young.

A teacher holding it together Inside Hall’s classroom at Johnnie L. Cochran Head Start, the absence was immediate. The children are taught to notice when someone is missing, to welcome them back the next day with warmth.

“When they come back tomorrow, we can tell them, ‘Hey, we missed you, we’re glad you’re back,’” she tells them.

But this time, there would be no return. And Hall found herself unable to share that reality.

Describing Braylon as a “cool little dude,” she tried to carry on with the day. But the weight of what had happened caught up with her.

“I’m no good to my babies right now because I just feel like I need to be in a moment of silence and just pray,” she said, explaining why she left early.

Just days before the tragedy, the classroom had been filled with the usual milestones of early learning. Preparations for graduation next month were underway, with children practising songs and looking forward to wearing caps and gowns.

Hall had even written a song for the ceremony Braylon, she recalled, was making steady progress. He had begun writing his first and last name and was becoming more independent in small but meaningful ways.

“Braylon doesn’t give me any problems,” she had told his mother during a recent school drop-off.

He greeted his teacher daily with a quiet wave. Though often reserved, he found joy in play—running around, playing tag, and, as Hall fondly remembered, engaging in “a little wrassling.”

“He was for the majority of the time kind of a quiet little soul in the classroom," she said. “When he did get a little extra energy or something, it was just a joy to see him smile and laugh.”

The reality of the tragedy reached Hall on Sunday after church, when she came across news of the shooting. At first, the scale of it was hard to process. Then came the realisation that one of her own students was among the victims.

“I just broke down and just started crying,” she said.

The grief carried into Monday morning. At school, even brief eye contact with a parent was enough to bring the emotions rushing back.

“I just immediately broke down,” she said. A parent and a teacher’s aide shared the same reaction.

Leaning on faith amid grief For Hall, the days ahead are about coping and finding strength. As a church organist and pianist, faith has become her anchor during this time.

She is praying not just for the children who were lost and their families, but also for educators like herself who are left to process the tragedy while continuing to care for others.

“And I’m just praying for all the educators that were connected to these children because it’s tough because my parents’ babies, they become my babies. And I treat them like they’re my own. So I’m just really praying that he sustains us all during this time.

In a classroom built on small routines and shared moments, the loss of one child has left a silence that words struggle to fill.

(With inputs from AP)