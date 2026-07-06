Abdul El-Sayed reacts to McMorrow's Senate exit, blasts 'party insiders': 'It’s everything we're standing against'

Just four weeks before Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary, state senator Mallory McMorrow announced that she is suspending her campaign for the open U.S. Senate seat. Soon after her announcement on X, fellow Democratic candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed responded with a message that both praised McMorrow’s campaign and sharpened his criticism of what he described as establishment politics. While acknowledging that the two candidates have policy differences, El-Sayed said he respected McMorrow’s willingness to challenge the political system and invited her supporters to join his campaign.

Mallory McMorrow suspends Senate campaign

Abdul El-Sayed reacts to McMorrow’s Senate exit, targets ‘party insiders’ (Credit: Abdul El-Sayed/Instagram, Mallory McMorrow/Instagram)

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McMorrow shared the news in a video posted on X on July 5. She thanked volunteers, donors, campaign staff, and her family for supporting her Senate bid, which she said was built without corporate PAC money.

The Michigan state senator made it clear that suspending her campaign does not mean stepping away from politics. Looking back on her political journey, she spoke about entering public life after the 2016 election and highlighted several achievements Democrats secured after winning control of the Michigan Senate, including repealing the state’s abortion ban, raising wages, expanding voting rights, and providing free school meals.

McMorrow also pledged to support whoever wins the Democratic primary on August 4. She did not endorse any specific candidate, including El-Sayed or Representative Haley Stevens.

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Responding directly to McMorrow’s post, El-Sayed thanked her for challenging what he called a political system that works against many people.

“Throughout this campaign, you showed what it looks like to fight back against a politics that rigs the system against too many of us. While we have policy disagreements, I never questioned whether you would fight for a better America for my daughters and yours,” El-Sayed wrote.

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He then turned his attention to the broader Democratic primary battle. El-Sayed claimed that political insiders had targeted candidates who opposed their preferred choice and argued that large amounts of outside spending had shaped the race.

“The same party insiders you had the courage to challenge have been bullying anyone who opposes their chosen candidate. After spending $30 million to drown you and me out, they’re now spending even more to attack me. It’s everything we are standing up against,” he said.

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El-Sayed appeals to McMorrow supporters

El-Sayed used the moment to make a direct appeal to McMorrow’s supporters. His message focused on several issues that have been central to his campaign, including reducing the influence of money in politics and supporting Medicare for All.

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“I welcome your supporters to our movement to stand up against money in politics, to put money back in pockets, and pass Medicare for All. We cannot allow the establishment to decide our nominee for us,” he wrote.

His response drew reactions from across the Democratic coalition. Some users called on McMorrow to back his campaign, with one person writing, “if she doesn’t immediately endorse you everything she’s saying means nothing.” Others expressed support for cooperation between the two camps ahead of the general election.

Critics, however, accused El-Sayed of unfairly attacking McMorrow during the campaign, while some brought up past controversies involving his comments and positions. The discussion reflected the divisions that have shaped Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary as the August 4 vote approaches.